CompTIA offers remote certification exams, extends exam voucher expiration dates due to coronavirus

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the skills certification vendor is bringing secure testing environments to your living room.

11 most popular IT certifications that make the most money Find out which are in demand worldwide, and which IT cross-certifications are beneficial.

CompTIA announced new certification testing options, which allow for remote examinations, according to a press release on Friday. Rather than visiting an in-person testing center, students can instead take exams virtually from their homes, whenever they want.

SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (free PDF)

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing has become critical to slowing and preventing further spread of the disease. Most organizations have transitioned in-office employees to remote workers, banned international travel, and canceled major events.

Partnering with Pearson VUE, the skills certifications and training provider is opting for remote exams to accomplish the same goal: Keeping individuals healthy and safe.

Research has shown that the more IT certifications one has, the higher their paycheck probably is. While spending more time at home, professionals can now continue elevating their education through virtual training and certifications on CompTIA.

"Social distancing, indeterminate business hours, and other disruptions to normalcy caused by the coronavirus pandemic have made it impractical, if not impossible, for the foreseeable future for the large majority of individuals to take their exams at a brick-and-mortar school or test center," Todd Thibodeaux, president and CEO of CompTIA, said in the release.

The remote testing option will be available for about 30 days, as of right now, the release said. Additionally, CompTIA announced that it is extending the expiration date on certification exam vouchers.

Exam vouchers with an initial expiration date between March 17, 2020, and April 30, 2020, will not be valid through June 30, 2020, allowing for greater flexibility during this time of uncertainty.

"We also understand that students urgently need alternative testing options. We hope that by extending the deadline for the use of our exam vouchers and by providing a remote testing option we can eliminate a small measure of uncertainty for our certification candidates," Thibodeaux added.

Individuals who have already registered for an in-person exam at a Pearson VUE testing center can opt to reschedule their test to be online.

For more, check out 11 popular IT certifications and cross-certifications that pay the most on TechRepublic.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see