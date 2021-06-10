CompTIA releases new Cloud+ certification

The new, updated exam covers current cloud technologies and how they are being deployed and used.

The technology industry trade, training and certification association Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) announced Wednesday the worldwide availability of a new CompTIA Cloud+ certification exam as well as a suite of learning products associated with the new test. The self-paced learning modules include live online training, custom training and labs.

CompTIA is a provider of certifications for information technology professionals. According to its website, to date, the association has awarded over 2.5 million certifications in areas such as cybersecurity, networking, cloud computing and technical support.

"Operating in a multi-cloud environment poses new challenges and opportunities to deploy, optimize and protect mission critical applications and data storage," said Randall Edwards, certification product manager at CompTIA, in a press release. "CompTIA Cloud+ validates the technical skills needed to secure these valuable assets. It is the only performance-based IT certification that views cloud-based infrastructure services in the context of broader IT systems operations regardless of platform or vendor."

The U.S. Department of Defense has approved Cloud+ for its Directive 8140/8570.01-M, which identifies certifications that its information assurance and cybersecurity personnel and contractors must obtain. CompTIA Cloud+ is also accredited by ANSI to show compliance with the ISO 17024 Standard.

According to the certification's webpage, it also offers an infrastructure option for people who need to certify in IAM Level I, CSSP Analyst and CSSP Infrastructure Support roles. The new CompTIA Cloud+ CV0-003 is available now.

"Our certifications are typically on a three-year cycle for major updates to account for changes in technology," said Steven Ostrowski, CompTIA's senior director of corporate communications. "That's the reason for the new Cloud+ exam we introduced this week."

The new CompTIA Cloud+ exam focuses on:

Vendor neutral cloud security

Application high-availability for disaster recovery and business continuity

Automation and virtualization in place of hands-on cloud management

Cloud architecture and design

The new exam was developed with guidance and input from cloud experts representing a broad spectrum of industries, including communications, defense, engineering and technology, CompTIA said.

CompTIA offers multiple ways to prepare for the exam including:

CompTIA CertMaster Learn, an eLearning module with customizable learning plans and scenario-based performance-based questions

CompTIA CertMaster Labs, which provide hands-on experience in real cloud environments with feedback, hints and scored assessment

CompTIA CertMaster Practice, an online knowledge assessment, exam practice and preparation companion tool

CompTIA Cloud+ study guide, which is available in print or electronic format

The new exam, Cloud+ CV0-003, will overlap with the older version, CVO-002, for about six months so students studying for the 002 exam do not have to start over, Ostrowski said.

CompTIA said candidates should have at least five years of IT experience that includes systems administration or networking. They should also hold CompTIA Network+ or CompTIA Server+ certifications or have the equivalent knowledge. Understanding hypervisor technologies and cloud service models also is recommended.

