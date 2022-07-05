42% of workers said they had to purchase their own tech in order to work more productively.

Having the right tools in order to complete tasks quickly and effectively has become imperative in the era of hybrid and remote work, but some decision makers at organizations reportedly see it differently. Ivanti, as part of its “State of Digital Employee Experience” report, found that both employees are fed up with the tech at their jobs—and it might be the difference between staying on as members of an organization or looking for opportunities elsewhere.

Ivanti surveyed 10,000 office workers, IT professionals and the C-suite to determine what trends are emerging with digital employee experiences, and the statistics uncovered by the company are surprising.

“The Everywhere Workplace has forever changed employee expectations when it comes to where they work, how they work, and what device they work on,” said Jeff Abbott, Ivanti’s CEO. “How employees interact with technology and their satisfaction with that experience directly relates to the success and value they deliver to the organization. The Digital Employee Experience should be a board level priority, and IT teams are poised to be strategic leaders in their organization to make it happen.”

Would workers leave a position over lack of suitable tech?

According to the study, nearly half (49%) of those surveyed said that they are frustrated with the tech provided by their organization and 26% said they would consider quitting their jobs as a result of this dissatisfaction. To attempt to ease some of this satisfaction, a concerning statistic has emerged: Forty-two percent of workers have spent their own money to work more productively due to their grievances with enterprise provided tech.

Put simply, the technology given to employees is not keeping up with the expectations of workers. Employees are reporting that without the right tools to work effectively, both productivity and morale are negatively impacted, leading some to seek other work opportunities as a result. From the executive side, a schism has become apparent between employees and the C-suite with regards to company goals. As part of the survey, 62% of the IT decision-makers say they prioritize revenue over employee experience, and just 21% of leaders say they prioritize end user experience when selecting tools.

Ivanti’s CEO said with many workers in the tech industry in such high demand, it is imperative that companies are taking employee provided feedback seriously and catering to some of the wishes of their workforce so that they may work productively.

“Maintaining a secure environment and focusing on the digital employee experience are two inseparable elements of any digital transformation,” Abbott said. “In the war for talent, a key differentiator for organizations is providing an exceptional and secure digital experience. We believe that organizations not prioritizing how their employees experience technology is a contributing factor for the Great Resignation.”

This type of disconnect is what led to employees feeling ignored and the Great Resignation in the first place, and those in C-suite positions should be taking additional steps in making their workforce a more efficient and productive one, which then will raise morale in the workplace.