Forcing an Android device to update to a higher version

Unlike Apple where they make the latest iOS update available for everyone to download and install, Android updates are slowly rolled out, meaning users often have to wait weeks before they receive the update on their device. So what do you do, if you want (or need) to update to the newest Android software now (instead of later), but you are unable, like TechRepublic member Janey79?

TechRepublic member Janey79 asks, "Hi, I have a S7 phone that wont update past android version 6 software. Keeps saying "software is up to date." Is there somewhere I can download the latest software externally rather than relying on the built in auto-updater? Tried SmartSwitch and same applies. Kies wont run as it sends me to SmartSwitch. Thanks!"

