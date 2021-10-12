Get lifetime access to 9 courses to help you pass the most popular CompTIA exams

Advertiser Disclosure: Some of the products that appear on this site are from companies from which TechnologyAdvice receives compensation. This compensation may impact how and where products appear on this site including, for example, the order in which they appear. TechnologyAdvice does not include all companies or all types of products available in the marketplace.

by in CXO on October 12, 2021, 12:14 PM PST

You can develop the skills to qualify you for a variety of tech careers all online and on your own schedule.

If you've been wanting to switch to a new tech career, there's never been a better time for it. Because the self-paced courses in The Premier All CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access can prepare you for nine of the most popular CompTIA exams.

Certifications from the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) are acknowledged around the world as validation of specific skills. These courses are designed to prepare you to pass exams on the first try to obtain some of the most coveted CompTIA certifications.

These courses are designed by KnowDirect, a company meeting the worldwide demand for online training with a catalog of exam simulators that continues to grow on a daily basis. Previous students have found them very effective, awarding them a rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. 

You'll learn about cloud computing, networking, installing and configuring PC components, supporting operating systems and much more in CompTIA A+ Core 1 (220-1001) and CompTIA A+ Core 2 (220-1002). CompTIA Network+ will teach you what's required to pass the (N10-007) and (N10-008) exams and qualify for network technician positions.

You'll learn the foundation necessary to be a System Administrator, including diagnostics and troubleshooting, in the CompTIA Linux+ (XK0-004) course. And there are actually four courses to help you pass exams that will move you into the elite field of cybersecurity.

Best practices and real-world applications of the concepts and tools that are specific to cybersecurity are covered in CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-002). And you'll learn about security at the infrastructure level, such as operational information, in CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601).

Learn methods of identifying threats and the countermeasures appropriate to fight them in CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001) and CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-002). You'll also be taught the latest techniques of vulnerability assessment and pen testing that are now used to battle network attacks.

Any one of the certifications you obtain with the help of these courses is enough to move you into a new well-paid tech career. So you'd better start brushing up on the best resume and job interview tips, as well.

Don't miss this opportunity to become certified in high-demand tech skills, grab The Premier All CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: Lifetime Access today while it's on sale for just $19 (normally $174).

