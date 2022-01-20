Graphic design: Learn one of 2022's most in-demand skills with this training bundle

The Complete Graphic Design Master Class Bundle 2022 will help you develop the skills you need to become an in-demand professional graphic designer this year.

The world is shifting toward side hustles. The Great Resignation is in full swing as more and more people quit full-time jobs to piece together a better-balanced, often more lucrative living through freelancing. In this new work environment, Upwork released new lists of the most in-demand skills for freelancers in 2022. Coding is certainly up there, but design makes multiple appearances on the list.

That's good news for creative people who want to make better money for their talents. And in The Complete Graphic Design Master Class Bundle 2022, you'll develop the skills you need to become an in-demand professional graphic designer this year.

Whether you want to just start a side hustle or turn your design skills into a full-time freelance career, this bundle will help you get started. The bundle's six courses are taught by Khalil Ibrahim (4.4/5 instructor rating), a chief design officer who has worked with leading agencies like DDB, TBWA and Sahara Petroleum Services. After leaving the consulting world, Ibrahim started Design Academy and has since taught more than 200,000 students from 170 countries professional design and art skills.

In this six-part series, you'll start out with the basics of design theory. From there, you'll delve into Adobe Creative Cloud, learning the basics of programs like Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign. As you progress, you'll get familiar with each program's workspaces, navigation and tools, understanding how to amplify your design process and achieve extraordinary results. From drawing tools and techniques to working with typography, vector art and more, it's a comprehensive guide that will get you started on your design journey.

