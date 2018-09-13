Here are the 10 tech trends you should really be watching in 2018

New technology adoption has the potential to help businesses function in a more rational, thoughtful way that benefits both tech companies and customers, according to a Thursday report from the CompTIA Emerging Technology Community.

The CompTIA Emerging Technology Community is made up of industry executives and thought leaders, who offer insights into new technologies and their effects on business, according to a press release. Chaired by Michael Hanes, director of partner incentive strategy and program design at Microsoft, the community hopes to guide organizations toward the technologies best for their businesses.

Among all of the innovative technologies in 2018, the community leaders identified these 10 as having the greatest potential for success in business operations.

Internet of Things (IoT) Automation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Augmented Reality (AR) / Virtual Reality (VR) 5G Wireless 3D Printing Drones Biometrics Blockchain Quantum Computing

"Emerging technologies are changing the business landscape and enabling people and organizations to engage, learn, serve and grow in new ways," Scott Zahl, executive director of global partner enablement at Ingram Micro Inc. and member of the Emerging Technology Community, said in the release. "These technologies are transformative and bring with them a tremendous opportunity for the channel to lead and serve as the trusted advisor."

IoT came in first place as the top 2018 tech trend, which isn't a huge surprise, as Gartner estimates some 20.4 billion IoT devices will be used by 2020. Check out this TechRepublic article for tips on how to start an IoT project at your company.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

