How Apple macOS Mojave could improve productivity and organization for business users

On Monday, at the 2018 WWDC conference in San Jose, CA, Apple leaders unveiled Mojave, version 10.14 of its macOS operating system.

The name is an obvious break from the mountainous nomenclature the company has used in the past few years. Apple senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, said in a keynote address that the design was inspired by the desert at night.

For starters, Mojave has a "dark mode" that makes the background of windows and folders dark. This also works with the Xcode developer environment as well, providing a more pleasant contrast for coding.

SEE: Hiring kit: IOS developer (Tech Pro Research)

Dynamic Desktop is another design aspect of Mojave that causes the background to change according to what time of day it is.

Organization begins with the desktop as well. A new feature called Desktop Stacks will automatically take any file put on the desktop and drop them into a stack of similar file types—such as images, PDFs, spreadsheets, and more. For professionals who routinely dump their most-used apps on the desktop, this can keep the home screen from getting too cluttered.

Finder has a new view called gallery, with a large preview up top and thumbnails at the bottom of a window. This new view will make it easier to sift through and preview PDFs, images, and other files, improving productivity.

The Finder sidebar will now support full metadata as well. New quick actions will also be available in Finder to help automate the creation of work documents and other projects. For example, one suggestion might be to take a group of images and turn them into a PDF. Users can also create their own quick actions—making it easier to automate niche workflows.

As noted in the keynote, Quick Look will also integrate markup in Mojave, so users can more readily jump into markup to add an e-signature to a PDF, rotate and crop and image, and even cut video. This could help speed up many daily business tasks.

In Mojave, screenshots will now drop a small thumbnail at the bottom of the screen and users will be able to immediately edit them, much like in iOS. A new HUD will offer more screenshotting tools, including the ability to record video on the screen as well.

For document creation and expense reports, a feature called Continuity Camera will let users take a photo or scan a document, which will then be directly imported into the project they are working on in macOS Mojave.

On Safari, Apple is making it more difficult for apps and data brokers to access users' personal data and track them. Security limiting how apps can track users is also being added.

A new Mac App Store design brings a better review process and makes it easier to find apps relevant to a user's needs. Apple is also working on a major project to make some iOS apps available on macOS, Federighi said. They're doing this by bringing part of UIKit to macOS, starting with Apple's own iOS apps—News, Stocks, Voice Memos, and Home. This feature will be coming to developers in 2019, Federighi said.

Apple leaders also touched on GPU performance, noting its Metal ML shadings can improve third party tools up to 20x. However, a new feature called CreateML will allow machine learning experts to train their own models on their own mac. Companies like Memrise are using it to speed up the training of their ML models and more efficiently build their tools, Federighi said.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Apple has released macOS Mojave, version 10.14 of its desktop OS.

macOS Mojave features a ton of updates that could improve productivity and organization for business users.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Apple Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see