How to become a Kubernetes expert

Learn how to maximize this popular container management system to meet your organization's needs.

Image: Oleg Mishutin, Getty Images/iStpckPhoto

Kubernetes has become quite the buzz word within the enterprise and for good reason.

Demand for job candidates with Kubernetes skills has increased in recent years as more organizations use this container management technology. According to Indeed, between October 2015 and October 2019, the share of Kubernetes jobs per million grew by 2,141%, while the share of Kubernetes job searches increased 2,125%.

Kubernetes is an open source container orchestration system that is used for automating computer application deployment, scaling, and management. In short, with Kubernetes, enterprises can become more agile and applications become much easier to deploy and manage.

Kubernetes can be installed in an on-premise data center or can be run from third-party hosts such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform, Azure, etc.

The TechRepublic Premium ebook Kubernetes: Ultimate IT pro's guide takes a deep dive into all things Kubernetes including security best practices and how-to articles detailing steps to install, deploy, and patch Kubernetes, and so much more.

For example, the Kubernetes: Ultimate IT pro's guide ebook details how to deploy a multi-container pod or LAN-accessible pod to a Kubernetes cluster, how to add Kubernetes support to Docker desktop, and how to scale a deployment within a Kubernetes cluster.

Kubernetes is an incredibly powerful container management tool. If you've worked with containers long enough, you know that security must take a central role in the deployment of apps and services. The Kubernetes: Ultimate IT pro's guide ebook explains how to create a Kubernetes security policy and discusses container security best practices.

In addition, the ebook reveals Kubernetes certifications courses, bug bounty programs, and container management tools to help troubleshoot any problems with Kubernetes.

Kubernetes is one of the most flexible and powerful container managers on the market today.