How to build a budget-friendly home video setup with expensive-looking results

Smile! You're on camera. Between Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, Skype, and others, users have a wide variety of options for maintaining a virtual face-to-face connection.

Learn more about the tools and equipment needed to make you look and sound professional on camera.

Smile! You're on camera. Between Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco Webex, Skype, and others, users have a wide variety of options for maintaining a virtual face-to-face connection.

Since the global pandemic video conferencing tools have moved from a nice-to-have to a must-have. According to the TechRepublic Premium report "Research: Video conferencing tools and cloud-based solutions dominate digital workspaces; VPN and VDI less popular with SMBs," tools such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams dominated the list of top collaboration platform-tools businesses currently use, according to 95% of survey respondents.

Further, Transparency Market Research predicts that the global video conferencing market will grow to $11.56 billion by the end of 2027, representing an 8.4% compound annual growth rate.

As video usage in videos continues to rise--especially for remote workers--having the right equipment and home setup for filming is essential.

If you're not familiar with the medium, the TechRepublic Premium guide Home video setup: What you need to look and sound professional by TechRepublic contributor Jack Wallen is for you. The resource will help you get the most out of a budget-friendly video setup that will have you look and sound professional.

Home video setup: What you need to look and sound professional breaks filming setup requirements down by category including sections devoted to the camera, lighting, green screen or backdrop, and soundproofing. Each section gives examples of hardware and an explanation of why each tool is important.

In addition, the Home video setup: What you need to look and sound professional answers questions such as what camera works best for filming--a webcam or video camera? Where can you find the cheapest lighting solution? Should you use a greenscreen or other type of backdrop for your filming background? How can you get the best acoustics for your home video space?

Wallen writes that "you do not have to spend a ton of money to improve your at-home filming studio. You just need some creativity and patience. After some trial and error, the results will be fantastic."

Learn more in the Home video setup: What you need to look and sound professional