Learn how to delete your monday work management account and how to manage your stored project data after deletion.

monday.com is a popular project management tool used by teams the world over. But sometimes those teams or members need to close their accounts.

Whether it be to switch to a new project management suite or because monday was only needed for a temporary project, closing an account is quick and easy.

Below we’ll look at all the steps needed to close your monday work management account.

Deleting your monday account via the web

To begin, you will want to open your monday work management account via a web browser. You will only be able to delete an account via the web interface. Deleting an account via the monday app is not currently supported.

Once logged into your account, you will want to click on your profile picture, which will bring up a fly-out menu (Figure A).

Figure A

From that menu, click on the Admin option towards the bottom (Figure B).

Figure B

Just a note, deleting a monday work management account is only available to administrators or those with administrator privileges. If you are not an administrator and need to delete your account, reach out to a member of your team who can assign the task to the appropriate administrator.

After clicking on the Admin option, a new page will load.

From the menu on the left of this new page, select the Billing option (Figure C).

Figure C

Your billing details will then populate the right side of the screen. Scroll down and click Close my account which will be in red text (Figure D).

Figure D

This will bring up the cancellation dialogue. The screen will ask you to enter a reason for canceling. You can select a reason or choose to skip this part if you like. Then simply confirm the deletion of the account (Figure E).

Figure E

Options to freeze your data after deleting your monday account

After the previous steps, you have a choice to suspend your account for up to 90 days. You will not have access to the account during this time, but your data will be held if you plan on returning. Also, your subscription is halted as well, so you will not continue to pay during this frozen period.

Finalize the deletion of your monday work account

If you’ve chosen not to freeze your account, monday will then ask you to cancel your subscription renewal along with the account. Click the Cancel plan renewal option which will take you to the final page in the process (Figure F).

Figure F

This is your last chance to change your mind during the cancellation process.

monday will give you the choice to reopen your account. If chosen, nothing will change and everything will work as it did before you started this process.

The next option is to choose Delete my account data (Figure G). Selecting this option will delete all data related to your account and it will not be available even if you resubscribe under the same name and information.

Figure G

If you do not choose to delete your data at this point, monday does unofficially hold your data indefinitely if you should choose to return. But this is unofficial and there is no guarantee as to how long data will be held.

To initiate this data retention, simply close the page shown in Figure E and your account will be canceled, but your data will be held should you choose to renew the service. This part is a bit tricky as you are not required to select either of the two options on the confirmation page to complete the deletion process. So make sure you don’t choose Delete my account data unless you are sure you want to.

On a monthly subscription, if you choose to delete your data, you will still have access to the account until your next billing date. Yearly plans are handled differently and we’ll explain those below and how it relates to closing your monday account.

Prorated refunds when deleting your monday account

Refunds are not given for any unused amount of monthly subscription fees not used after canceling.

Yearly plans do offer a refund option, but this must be within 30 days of the start of the annual billing.

When choosing a refund after cancellation of a yearly plan, the cancellation will take effect immediately and you will not have access once confirmed.

When canceled, the refund process on yearly plans is automatic if those accounts are within the 30-day window. You do not need to contact support or monday.com in order to initiate the refund.

If you are outside of the 30-day window, you can still cancel, but your account will be active until the next annual billing date. You will also still have access until that date unless you chose to delete all data during the cancellation process.