How to install and use the new Google One on Android

Google has unleashed a new tool on the Android landscape. That tool is Google One. Fear not: Google One is not a new take on Google Drive. Instead, Google One is the new home for Google paid storage. Over the next few months, Google will be rolling over all existing storage accounts to Google One, starting in the US, with a global rollout to follow.

This service allows you to:

Get a quick overview of how much of your paid storage you're using.

Purchase more storage.

Get get access to support (24/7 chat, phone, and email).

Get offers (such as credits for Google Play and other non-related benefits).

Manage family settings.

Change your payment method.

Cancel your membership.

View the open source license.

Google One makes it exponentially easier to manage your Google Drive account, all from your mobile device. Prior to Google One, this wasn't exactly the most straightforward process. Now? Google makes it incredibly easy to take care of your Google Drive needs. As this is Google, you're not limited to working only with Google One on your Android device. You can head over to the Google One website and take care of the same things. This is important, as Google One isn't currently available for iOS.

So let's get Google One installed on Android and see what there is to see. I'll be installing on an Essential PH-1, running Android 8.1, but the app can be installed on any version of Android, starting with 4.2.

Installation

Here are the steps for installing Google One:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Search for Google One. Locate and tap the entry by Google, LLC. Tap Install. Allow the installation to complete.

Once the install completes, you'll find an app launcher on your home screen and/or your Application Drawer. Tap the launcher to open Google One.

Usage

Using Google One is simple. The first thing you'll want to do is either swipe through the welcome screens or skip them by tapping Get Started. You won't have to associate Google One with your account, as the app will automatically take care of that for you during installation.

The app's Home tab (Figure A), gives you a quick overview of your current storage plan.

Figure A

If you tap the See Details link, it will take you to the Storage tab (Figure B). Here, you can see how much of your storage space is being used by:

Google Drive

Gmail

Google Photos

Figure B

If you scroll down to the bottom of this tab, you'll see your current plan as well as a button that allows you to easily upgrade your plan to the next tier. You can also tap More Plans to see all of the offerings Google has.

Benefits

This is the tab where Google will offer you benefits. Sometimes you won't see any offers posted. Usually these will be in the form of credits for Google Play. I recommend checking this tab now and then, as those credits can add up. For those who do a lot of business traveling, there's a Search Hotels button in this tab, where claims of Google One member pricing can save you up to 40% on a hotel booking.

Settings

The Settings tab has a few interesting bits to offer. It's where you can invite family members (or team members) to join your Google One storage plan. After you invite users to you plan, you'll use the account to manage the group as well as the Google services you share. You're allowed only five shares per account (so it is limited). Once you've set up the Family Group, members can:

Access available storage associated with the plan.

Gain access to the same benefits associated with the account. (This is first-come-first-served, so once a benefit is nabbed, it's gone.)

After you've set up the Family Group, it won't be enabled by default. You must go to Google One | Settings | Manage Family Settings and then tap the slider (Figure C) such that it's in the ON position.

Figure C

Once the Family Group is enabled, you can invite members to join. If you find it necessary, you can quickly disable the Family Group by tapping the slider to the OFF position. You can also delete the Family Group by going to Google One | Settings | Manage Family Settings | Manage Family Group. Tap the menu button (Figure D) and tap Delete Family Group. You'll be required to enter your Google account password before you can delete the group.

Figure D

A step forward for Google Storage convenience

If you've ever struggled to manage your Google Storage account(s), the struggle is over. With the help of Google One, you'll master the management of those accounts with ease. Whether on your Android device or from the web-based version, Google One makes working with your storage accounts quite convenient.

