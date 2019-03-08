How to recruit a new hire from out of state, and keep them for the long term

Expanding recruitment strategies to out of state candidates widens an organization's talent pool. Here's how to land those crucial hires.

Business professionals—especially those in tech—tend to gravitate towards the coasts for work. With Silicon Valley known as one of the world's most prominent hubs for innovation, opportunity in big coastal cities appears to be plentiful.

However, large companies are also beginning to expand into the Midwest. The East and West Coasts are becoming overpopulated, with the cost of living skyrocketing. Surprisingly, some of the best states to job search in 2019 include Iowa, Minnesota, Virginia, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, according to a recent Zippia report.

Whether your organization is located in an overpopulated coastal city, or a small town in the Midwest, looking for out-of-state talent can be incredibly advantageous; attaining that talent, on the other hand, is a different story.

Convincing people to uproot their lives and move states can be a challenge, especially if the candidate has a family, said Brittany Hale, senior enterprise recruiter at Mondo. "If they're a recent grad, they're obviously a little bit more flexible. They don't have a family. It's a lot easier to entice them to move," she added.

Difficulties aside, organizations can benefit greatly from out-of-state talent. Seeking candidates outside of the local area opens up a whole new array of talent for the company, but businesses may find the task daunting.

Where to start

One-quarter (25%) of recent hires obtained their current jobs through online networking, according to a Clutch survey, and 15% said they secured a job via a social media platform.

LinkedIn is one of the best resources to start with, said Stephanie Daniel, senior partner at Keystone Partners, as it combines online networking with social media to target recruits. The company posting a job listing should clearly articulate what they are looking for, instead of just a canned description, Daniel added.

"If you look at job postings, they start to look the same after a while. They're just a long list of bullet points," said Daniel. She suggested instead focusing on the culture in the description, on specific, actionable tasks the employee would complete, along with the qualities they are looking for in a worker.

How to engage and retain recruits

The basic way to attract and keep an employee begins with a dollar sign, said Liesl Bernard, CEO of Cannabizteam. "Companies have to offer a full compensation package as far as base salary, equity, benefits," Bernard said. "They usually pay for relocation to make the move attractive, and they also have to outline their career path."

"At the end of the day, money talks," Hale said. But "a lot of companies are offering flexibility as they transition."

Flexibility is a huge motivating factor for candidates—and technology allows for that. If a top candidate's family isn't onboard with moving, some companies offer the flexibility to work remotely part-time, but come into the office for a portion of each month, said Daniel.

Organizations could also offer remote work for a transition period, giving the candidate time to move and get settled, Hale added.

At the end of the day, the biggest factor in moving is location. Even if the location doesn't seem appealing on the surface, companies must sell the city, Hale said. This involves "showing the candidate the city, taking them out, showing them different places. Obviously, having them on site versus remote, meet with everyone, make sure it's a good fit," Hale noted.

Companies should begin selling the city before offering the job. "Flying the candidate out for the interview, putting them up in a hotel for a few days, wining and dining them," are crucial to getting the candidate fully onboard, said Hale. The new location is this person's home, so the more they like it, the more they are willing to put down roots and stay for the long haul.

