Hybrid model: The "new normal" for education will be a mix of online and in-person classes

Colleges and universities are hoping to have teachers in the classroom while K-12 schools are considering a new approach due to the coronavirus.

Almost every student around the world--from elementary school kids to college students to professionals focused on continuing education--has been learning from home since mid-March. As the current school year winds down, parents, teachers, and administrators are looking ahead to the next school year and trying to figure out what it will look like.

Students and parents alike are hoping for a return to normal, but it's more likely that the 2020-2021 school year will be a mix of online and in-person sessions. According to a survey from the Chronicle of Higher Education, 73% of respondents are planning in-person instruction this fall. Fifteen percent are waiting to decide what to do while 5% each are considering a range of scenarios or proposing a hybrid model. New York state is working with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a plan for a hybrid approach for K-12 students.

Education extends outside the classroom and into the workforce. Toyota is bringing employees back to its Kentucky plant this week, but workers will be learning how to work under new social distancing guidelines for the first few days instead of running the production lines. If coronavirus cases spike again, the auto manufacturer may need to turn to online instruction in the future as the pandemic requires new adaptations.

Now is the time to master online education platforms and understand what the future may look like. These downloads from TechRepublic will give you the tools to master Google Classroom, video conferencing software, and think about how to use online education to advance your career.

