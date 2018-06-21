Search

Infographic: Why more companies are hiring a CDO

A new infographic from Semarchy shows why companies are hiring a CDO to protect and manage data.

June 21, 2018

The role of a CDO—chief data officer—is fairly new, but it's becoming more and more of a necessity in the modern enterprise.

A new infographic from Semarchy showed that the number of companies hiring a CDO has more than quadrupled since 2012. The need for a CDO comes from an increased focus on data management. As noted in the graphic, 2.5 quintillion bytes of data are created a day.

The role of a CDO is a diverse one. A CDO determines opportunities with data analytics, maximizes data value, increases operational efficiency, and more, according to the graphic.

Here's why the CDO is increasingly becoming the new seat in the C-Suite.

