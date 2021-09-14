iPhone 13 cheat sheet: Everything you need to know about Apple's flagship phones

Learn all about the key features, pricing, availability and other details about Apple's 2021 release of iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 mini.

Image: Apple

Apple announced the update to its flagship iPhone, iPhone 13, at a digital-only event on Tuesday, Sept, 14, 2021. The trend continues with the iPhone that it is segmented into different model configurations: The iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, with each model containing slightly different spec variations.

The iPhone 13 family changes are primarily focused on performance, battery life and cameras, which is typically seen during the years of iPhone refreshes that do not feature significant design changes.

Let's walk through the changes to the iPhone 13 and what it means for users, the competition and existing device owners. We'll also take a look at the comparison between models and the pricing between models.

What are the key features of the iPhone 13?

Camera

Image: Apple

The cameras on the iPhone 13 family of devices received one of the largest updates with this cycle, adding a myriad of device changes and software enhancements to increase the quality and production value of photos and videos shot on the iPhone.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini introduce a new dual camera system that features a new wide camera that lets in 47% more light for noise reduction and low light performance. It features a 12MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera (f2.4 aperture). Apple also detailed that the capture times have been improved, leading to more detail captured and less blurring overall in low light environments.

As for video, a new feature of the iPhone 13 is Cinematic Mode, which allows you to shift focus automatically whenever a person enters the frame of the camera or changes direction to look. This is done through software changes and machine learning. You can also manually shift focus at any time by tapping on a subject on screen. With this mode, your camera will automatically shoot using Dolby Vision HDR.

In keeping with the iPhone 12, the iPhone Pro features a three-camera design on the back of the device. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a new 77mm telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, an ultra-wide camera, and a wide camera with a f1.5 aperture that increases low light performance by 2.2 times; it also enables macro photography right on the device for the first time. All cameras on the iPhone 13 Pro have increase night mode performance (which previously was exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro Max).

The iPhone 13 Pro models also introduce a new system called Photographic Styles, which allow a photographer to apply live photo edits while shooting. This is different from filters, which are applied after.

The iPhone 13 Pro also gains the ability to shoot and edit ProRes video, which is an industry standard for professional video.

All of the camera improvements across the board on the iPhone 13 will lead to improved augmented reality performance using the LIDR sensor and the cameras.

Processor

Apple has created an all-new processor for the iPhone 13 family of devices dubbed the A15 Bionic. This chip boasts more performance all the while increasing power efficiency. The new chip is based on Apple's 5 nanometer technology that packs 15 billion transistors on a single chip. The chip features 6-cores that are composed of 2 high-performance cores for intense processing tasks and four high-efficiency cores for normal computing tasks. Because of the increased performance on these chips, Apple has been able to create iOS 15 in a way that can perform more tasks on device, like the ability to do on-device processing of directions using Apple Maps, or perform Siri tasks and processing on device.

While Apple doesn't release the technical specifications of its chips, it did note that the A15 Bionic chip has 50% faster processing power compared to similar devices on the market from other smartphone manufacturers.

The "Bionic" part of the A15 relates to Apple's machine learning coprocessor included on the chip. This "Neural Engine" features 16-cores that can process 15.8 trillion operations per second for Machine Learning tasks. This is great for apps that rely on CoreML to perform image, text, or camera machine learning tasks, such as Live Text in iOS 15.

GPU

The graphics power on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini boast 30% faster performance with the new GPU chip design. These models of iPhone feature a 4-core GPU. On the iPhone 13 Pro models, the GPU design changes slightly with a 5-core GPU and 50% faster graphics performance. Apple notes that the GPU chip on the iPhone 13 Pro models is the fastest graphics performance on any smartphone to date.

Display

Image: Apple

All iPhone 13 models feature OLED displays that are brighter and include HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support for cinematic quality video playback. The iPhone 13 and 13 mini have a 28% brighter display that can sustain 800nits of brightness, with HDR content and peak brightness topping out at around 1200nits.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature a new Super Retina XDR Display that is an OLED display similar to the one found on the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9" that can output 1000nits of peak outdoor brightness.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max also feature ProMotion display technology that can allow the screen to refresh from as low as 10hz to as high as 120hz. This ability to refresh the screen at up to 120fps means that you can get super-fluid animations and scrolling performance. This technology has been around on the iPad for a few years, but Apple has finally brought it over to its smallest iOS devices now.

Storage

Apple is dropping the 64GB storage option for all devices starting with the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 Pro includes the ability to purchase a 1TB model for the first time on an iPhone as well.

The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini come in the following storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB and 512GB.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max come in the following storage configurations: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB.

Battery Life

With the changes to the A15 Bionic chip, Apple notes that battery life is much improved across the board on all devices. In addition, the physical battery size has increased on all iPhone models, giving you additional battery life and performance.

The iPhone 13 mini features 1.5 hours longer battery life compared to the iPhone 12 mini. The iPhone 13 features 2.5 hours longer battery life compared to the iPhone 12; and, the iPhone 13 Pro features 2.5 hours longer battery life compared to its predecessor. The iPhone 13 Pro features the largest battery ever put into an iPhone and subsequently lasts the longest.

How much does the iPhone 13 cost, and when can I get one?

Despite rumors of the iPhone 13 being impacted by the global microchip shortage, Apple is continuing on with its standard pre-order timeline, and the pricing of the device has remained stable as compared to the iPhone 12 models:

The iPhone 13 mini with 128GB of storage starts at $699.

The iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage starts at $799.

The iPhone Pro with 128GB of storage starts at $999.

The iPhone Pro Max with 128GB of storage starts at $1,099.

The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro are all going to be available for pre-order beginning Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. The devices are expected to arrive in customer's hands beginning on Sept. 24, 2021, and should be available in stores on this date as well.

