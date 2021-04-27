Jabra launches two intelligent cameras for hybrid workspaces

The Jabra PanaCast 50 and the Jabra PanaCast 20 are two new options for workers in the new normal who need personal or video conferencing cameras.

Image: Jabra

On Tuesday, Jabra announced two new intelligent cameras for hybrid workspaces: the PanaCast 50 is a video bar for meeting rooms and the PanaCast 20 is a compact personal camera.

Both devices are intended for the new normal, with the abundance of video conferencing that employees now do from anywhere and everywhere.

Designed for meeting rooms

Image: Jabra

The Jabra PanaCast 50 uses artificial intelligence to adjust the video stream to follow the action in a meeting. It has three 13-megapixel cameras on a multi-camera array for a 180-degree field of view in 4K to cover the entire room. This works for meetings with one person or a room with an entire team. It includes nine Edge processors, with two Edge AI processors engineered for audio and video. It also has eight beamforming microphones with voice detection that use algorithms to remove disruptive noise. There are four speakers, and two-way audio for natural conversations.

The device also delivers two video streams simultaneously. This means that one video steam can focus on the meeting participants, while the other can focus on a white board or something else in the room. It offers insight-driven behavior, and allows organizations to find out how meeting spaces are being used over time.

A personal camera for flexible use

Image: Jabra

The Jabra PanaCast 20 is for mobile employees. It's a compact camera that clips onto a monitor or can stand on a surface on its own. It uses AI and Edge processing. It has a built-in lens cover for additional privacy. It uses 4K Ultra HD video, HDR video, and personalized intelligent zoom to frame the main user at all times.

Prices and purchase details

The PanaCast 50 will be available on June 15 in black and grey and will retail for $1,195.

The PanaCast 20 will be available on August 1 in black and will retail for $299.

