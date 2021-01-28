These leadership books feature tips on remote work, female leadership, how to execute a diversity and inclusion strategy, and much more.

Learning new methods to help effectively manage employees, especially in an ever-changing job market, can benefit team engagement, employee retention, and overall morale. Find out how these books can help take your leadership skills to the next level.

Remote Work Revolution Image: Amazon Author Tsedal Neeley, also a Harvard Business School professor and leading expert in virtual and global work, provides evidence-based advice on the pressing issues teams and managers currently face while working remotely. Remote Work Revolution offers actionable steps, original illustrations, and interactive tools to help remote workers reach their goals and deliver results. $30 at Amazon

Business Adventures Image: Amazon A New York Times bestseller and hailed by Bill Gates as "the best business book I've ever read," Business Adventures features 12 stories about Wall Street, revealing the intrigues and volatile nature of the finance world. Author and longtime New Yorker contributor, John Brooks details the stock market crash of 1962, the collapse of a well-known brokerage firm, the attempt by American bankers to save the British pound, and much more. $14 at Amazon

Inclusive Leadership Image: Amazon The main idea behind Charlotte Sweeney and Fleur Bothwick's book Inclusive Leadership is that successful organizations are those with a diverse and engaged workforce. The authors discuss the key components of leading change throughout the employee lifecycle, supply chain, and product development. $33 at Amazon

Ask Your Developer Image: Amazon Software developer turned Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson has created a new playbook for leaders to help unleash developers' full potential while also illustrating how to help utilize this valuable workforce to enable growth, solve a wide range of business problems, and drive digital transformation. Using his knowledge as a developer and CEO, Lawson offers advice to help IT leaders use effective communication skills and tools to achieve their companies' common goals of creating great digital products and experiences. $29 at Amazon

The WEIRD CEO Image: Amazon In his book, author and CEO of Pod Group, Charles Towers-Clark, predicts what technological and societal changes he thinks will take place over the next 15 years, and suggests why companies should introduce radical changes to the work environment. The WEIRD CEO highlights major transformations Towers-Clark anticipates will be necessary in a working world that's being increasingly dominated by artificial intelligence. $10 at Amazon

Leaders Eat Last Image: Amazon Simon Sinek's New York Times bestseller, Leaders Eat Last, is based on a concept from a conversation with a Marine Corps general: "Officers eat last." Sinek observed how most junior Marines ate first while most senior Marines went to the back of the food line. This idea translates to the ways great leaders sacrifice their own comfort for the good of those in their care. According to Sinek, the best workplaces foster trust and cooperation through a "Circle of Safety," which protects team members from outside challenges. Leaders Eat Last includes true stories from the military, big business, investment banking, and government to illustrate this point. $14 at Amazon

Through the Labyrinth Image: Amazon In Through the Labyrinth, authors Alice Eagly and Linda Carli examine why women face a more difficult path to power. Eagly and Carli use scientific research from psychology, economics, sociology, political science, and management as well as anecdotes and personal accounts to explain why organizations cannot afford to restrict women's access to leadership roles. Through the Labyrinth looks at whether such restrictions exist, when they are, and how they can be eliminated. $11 at Amazon

The Year in Tech, 2021 Image: Amazon The Year in Tech, 2021 from Harvard Business Review is intended to help leaders understand the latest tech innovations, what they mean for your organization, and how they can be used to compete in today's business environment. Topics covered include 5G networks, biometric marketing, augmented reality, AI wearables, and other new technologies that are predicted to reshape businesses from the factory floor to the C-suite. $23 at Amazon