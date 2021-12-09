Learn everything you need to become certified at multiple levels of tech skills

There's no reason you can't begin training for a lucrative tech career. It's not as difficult or expensive as you might imagine, and it really doesn't have to take very long.

Image: Olivier Le Moal, Getty Images/iStockphoto

The tech industry is constantly growing, with so many opportunities for well-paid careers even at the entry level. This is particularly true of the cloud computing and cybersecurity fields, but it's certainly not limited to them. It's no secret that tech careers are very well-paid, but a great many people who would love nothing better than to break into such a lucrative industry are held back by common misconceptions.

You don't need any type of tech experience to start training for most of these careers, and it's necessary to go back to school or even take much time to qualify. You definitely don't have to spend a great deal of money. In fact, you can get three years of access to more than 220 full-length courses for less than $200 with an ITU Online All-Access: 3-Yr Subscription. That would allow you to not only begin a new career but also to advance at an accelerated pace.

All of the courses come with a note-taking function, progress trackers and practice exams. They not only provide more than 19,000 test prep questions that will help you obtain valuable certifications from official exams, but you will also develop real-world skills that will be useful in your future career.

The courses cover programs from specific vendors such as Adobe, Microsoft and Cisco, as well as what you need to obtain world-renowned CompTIA certifications. But many courses cover general skills that you will be able to use anywhere, such as IT fundamentals, programming, cloud services, databases, cybersecurity and much more. There are even more general business courses on topics like project management, marketing and social media.

Whether you want to begin with entry-level courses or continue with your career advancement, there are more than enough courses to help you achieve your goals. ITU Online Training has been providing on-demand IT training to more than 650,000 students 100% online since 2012. The company has won a number of industry awards, including Cybersecurity Excellence and Best in Biz.

Don't miss this chance to get the training you need for a lucrative career in tech: Get the ITU Online All-Access: 3-Yr Subscription for $199. (normally $399).

Prices subject to change.