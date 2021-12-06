Learn Kotlin to become an Android app developer

Now you can learn everything you need in order to develop Android apps on your own or as an employee of a development company, with just three self-paced courses.

One of the items on our list of cool jobs is Android developer because it's one of the primary operating systems for mobile devices. The great thing is, if you think you might be interested in creating mobile Android apps, you don't need to spend a fortune or go back to school for years to learn to program. Everything you need to learn to become a professional Android developer can be found in The Android App Development Course with Kotlin Bootcamp Bundle, even if you have no tech experience whatsoever, and it's now available for just $12.99.

Kotlin is one of the most commonly used programming languages by Android developers, and the three courses in this bundle will help you develop skills that will have you building your own apps in no time. You can start with the highly rated "Kotlin For Android Development: Learn Kotlin From Scratch," which will teach you everything from programming fundamentals to how to build an Android app using Kotlin.

Next up is "Android App Development Course with Kotlin: Android A-Z." You will continue to learn by building Android apps in this class, exploring Android Studio, life cycles, components and will even submit your apps to Google Play.

The final course, "Android App Development with Kotlin: Intermediate Android" is the crowd favorite of this bundle. Students have awarded it a perfect rating of five stars. You will learn more advanced topics as you get additional hands-on practice to improve your Android skills. This course covers using databases, transferring data between screens, fragments and much more.

The courses in this bundle are presented by Oak Academy, which was founded by tech experts who offer classes that help students develop tech skills that are most in-demand. These include courses on mobile, coding, app monetization, game development, IT, cybersecurity and more.

Don't pass up this chance to train at your own pace to become an Android developer: get The Android App Development Course with Kotlin Bootcamp Bundle while it's available for only $12.99 (normally $600).

