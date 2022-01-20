Learn to code in your own time with this training bundle

The comprehensive bundle covers a range of subjects, including app development, game development, machine learning, computer vision, deep learning, NFTs, Java and website building.

Learning to code can be a major boon for your career or for any entrepreneurial interests. But diving headlong into chaotic internet content or night school could defeat the purpose. There's evidence that slow and steady wins the race when it comes to learning to code. If you'd like to learn to code this year, don't rush it. You'll have lifetime access to The 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp Bundle.

This extensive bundle includes eight courses from Mammoth Interactive founder John Bura (4.2/5 instructor rating). Mammoth Interactive produces console and mobile games, having sold more than 40 commercial games, including one to Nickelodeon. Several of Bura's games have reached number one in the App Store.

But this bundle isn't all about gaming. The comprehensive bundle covers a range of subjects, starting with app development. You'll learn the Swift 5 programming language and develop iOS 15 apps with beautiful layouts and design. You'll understand how to fetch data from internal and external JSON files using web APIs, explore machine learning app development with CoreML, and much more.

From there, you'll get courses touching on a range of topics, from computer vision and deep learning to Java algorithms to NFT creation to building websites with front- and back-end tools. By the end of these courses, you'll have a comprehensive coding education that will help you build your own projects from scratch. And, remember, with lifetime access to each course, there's no rush whatsoever.

Learn to code at your own pace, in your own time. Right now, you can get The 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp Bundle for just $34.99 (normally $1,800).

