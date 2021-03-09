Low-code workflow automation service now supports multicloud and hybrid cloud deployments

Boomi aims to improve choice, flexibility and portability by increasing development and deployment options for citizen developers.

Image: iStock/ADragan

Boomi's workflow automation service now supports multicloud and hybrid cloud deployments and improves portability, according to the company, a Dell Technologies business and provider of cloud-based integration-as-a-service. Boomi announced these enhancements to Flow, its business automation software, on Tuesday.

Flow enables the creation of custom workflows and applications to take advantage of the benefits of multicloud deployment agility while keeping the Flow runtime and associated data within private environments.

Manoj Gujarathi, director of project management at Boomi, said this new service supports the rise of citizen users and the need to support self-service projects.

"We know people want agility and control and a sense of ownership," he said. "They are trying to bring their stakeholders and have them engaged better by leveraging a platform that provides these rapid capabilities for business users."

The new functionality allows customers to deploy workflows in any cloud setting. The Boomi Flow Engagement Layer also shortens time to value and makes new services more easily deployable, he said.

Gujarathi used the example of a global financial company that wanted to keep data protected behind a corporate firewall. This new functionality allows customers to develop workflows in the environment that works best for that activity, such as on premises, behind a firewall or in a specific cloud instance, and then move the workflows to another cloud to be run.

"They wanted to create approval workflows and bring together data from various databases and the apps they have, and they were looking for a solution to manage access," he said.

Gujarathi said the new updates provide choice, flexibility and portability.

"Now customers can take these workflows and port them with all the same security in the cloud or clouds of their choice," he said.

Gujarathi said customers have found that there is no one cloud solution and a multicloud approach provides the most options.

The challenge in developing this capability was figuring out how to delineate the runtime portion so that it has no cloud dependency, Gujarathi said.

"What we're doing is taking the key runtime libraries, carving those out from our core engine and putting those on Docker containers," he said.

This approach allows the instance to be orchestrated with Kubernetes or Amazon ECS and deployed anywhere, he said.

Tim Heger, CTO and CISO at HealthBridge, said in a press release that Boomi has been the backbone of his company's digital transformation.

"Boomi Flow is enabling us to spin up crucial engagement portals for our partners in record time, carving months out of our development cycles, streamlining operations and increasing time to production by about 10X," he said.

Gartner has ranked Boomi in the leaders quadrant in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service for the last seven years, with only Informatica scoring higher.

