Mac Pro 2019: A cheat sheet

The latest version of Apple's Mac Pro was announced at the company's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in San Jose on June 3, 2019. Apple's flagship desktop computer had not had any significant updates since its 2013 release, which sported a sleek, cylindrical shape—a design led many consumers to refer to as "bin," or waste bin.

Apple exchanged the trash can look for a cheese grater-like design, featuring an aluminum case and stainless steel frame. When this casing is removed, users have direct access to the Mac Pro's interior.

This Mac Pro cheat sheet has everything you need to know about the new Mac Pro model up to this point, and is a "living document" that will be updated as more information about the device is released.

What is the Mac Pro?

The Mac Pro is Apple's long-awaited update to its desktop computer, and "the most powerful Mac we've ever created," Apple CEO Tim Cook said during a keynote address at WWDC 2019. The computer itself is a modular system, with stainless steel handles, enabling the model to be used independently or stacked in a data center.

To accompany the new Mac Pro powerhouse is a 32'' LCD Retina 6K display, called Pro Display XDR. This display is the largest retina display Apple has ever made, executives said during the keynote. The Pro Display XDR attaches to a Pro Stand, which is, of course, sold separately.

What are the main features of latest Mac Pro?

While the Mac Pro's cheese grater-like exterior is somewhat comical, the design allows for a better cooling system for the device. Its new, futuristic casing can be removed for easy-access to repairs or upgrades. The system is equipped with handles and wheels for easy transportation and configuration.

The Mac features a whopping 1.4 kW power supply, an up to 28-core Intel Xeon processor, up to 1.5 terabytes of memory, a Radeon Pro Vega II graphics processor, and more. As for ports, the new Mac Pro hosts eight internal PCIe slots, dual 10 GB ethernet cords, up to 12 Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports, and two USB 3 ports.

The Mac Pro's Pro Display XDR is a standalone 6K resolution monitor that sports 1,600 nits of brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The Pro stand, which does not come with the display, has adjustable height, tilt, and rotation, allowing the display to be in either landscape or portrait.

What are the specifications for the Mac Pro?

Processor: 8-core, 12-core, 16-core, 24-core, or 28-core Intel Xeon W processor

Memory: 32GB, 48GB, 96GB, or 192GB, 384GB, 768GB, or 1.5TB

Storage: 256GB SSD, 1TB SSD, 2TB SSD (two 1TB modules), or 4TB SSD (two 2TB modules)

Graphics: AMD Radeon Pro 580X or AMD Radeon Pro Vega II, with the ability to configure two MPX modules with up to four GPUs

Power supply: 1.4Kw

Input/output: Two USB 3 ports, two built-in 10GB ethernet ports, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 8 PCIe expansion slots, DisplayPort, 3.5mm audio minijack

Operating System: MacOS

Who is the target audience for the Mac Pro?

The Mac Pro is ideal for all creators, whether designing art or code. As "the most configurable and most expandable Mac ever made," Cook said during the WWDC 2019 keynote, users can alter the Mac to fit their needs. The powerful system is able to process a lot of information at incredible speeds, while also providing the best graphics quality on a Mac to date.

The display and stand are also perfect for creators. The 32" LCD Retina 6K screen provides artists with a stunning view of their work, and programmers with a clear view of their code. The stand, which allows the screen to swivel into landscape or portrait mode, makes the creating process seamless.

How much does the Mac Pro cost?

The Mac Pro starts at $5,999, but Apple has not released the price tag of the advanced versions. The Pro Display XDR costs $4,999, and the Pro Stand will cost an additional $999.

How does this Mac Pro differ from the previous model?

Besides the stark difference in aesthetics, the previous Mac Pro and the new Mac Pro also different greatly in price point. The old Mac Pro started at $2,999, with its maximum only reaching $3,999—lower than the entry-level new Mac Pro.

With how long consumers had to wait for the new Mac Pro, most were expecting a pretty significant upgrade power-wise, and they got their wish. The new Mac Pro is more than double the processing power, memory, and storage of its previous version. One of the biggest changes is in the graphics: The most advanced version of the old Mac Pro went had Dual AMD FirePro D700 with 3GB of GDDR5 memory each, while the most advanced 2019 Mac Pro can have one or two Radeon Pro Vega II Duo MPX modules with 64GB of HBM2 memory each.

Where and when can I buy the new Mac Pro?

The Mac Pro will be available in the fall, but no specific date has been set. Mac users can ask Apple to send a notification about upcoming availability on their website.

