Master Kubernetes, React, AWS and more valuable cloud skills with this training

You don't need to go back to school or spend a lot of money to acquire skills that can send your career soaring.

Companies have not only been migrating more of their operations to the cloud, but they are now starting to use multiple cloud platforms. So IT professionals who want to take their careers up a notch would do well to check out all of the skills they could pick up in The 2022 DevOps Cloud Engineering Prep Bundle for only $39.99.

You might want to start with "Git Training: Step-by-Step Guide to Git Version Control," to learn how to never lose your files and changes again. And if you have even the most basic knowledge of the software development process, you will learn the DevOps skills most in-demand from "DevOps with AWS CodePipeline, Jenkins, & AWS CodeDeploy."

You'll learn new skills by developing an actual application in "Angular & NgRx: Building Real Project From Scratch." This course is a favorite with students, garnering an average rating of 4.7 out of five stars. Instructor Oleksandr Kocherhin has a decade of experience as a programmer and several years as a teacher. He's a full-stack developer.

Even entry-level IT professionals can level up with "YAML Fundamentals for DevOps, Cloud & IaC Engineers," or you can start the series of Docker courses with "Docker Fundamentals for Beginners with Online Lab Access." Basic knowledge of Linux might be helpful with the second course, "Docker & Docker Compose: Project Deployment From Scratch," though it's not required. But you will need some experience working with Linux, plus basic knowledge of application development, for "Introduction to Docker & the DCA Certification."

You need only have the fundamentals of computer science concepts, such as what operating systems and executable units are, to take "Kubernetes on the Cloud & The CNCF CKA Certification," although a basic understanding of containers and cloud computing would be helpful. It's a comprehensive guide to what is arguably the hottest cloud technology today.

Slightly more advanced IT professionals can learn a lot about one of the top cloud platforms in "AWS: Monitoring & DevOps with CloudWatch." And you do need fundamentals in HTML, CSS and JavaScript to take "React Practice Course: Build React App from Scratch," plus some basic knowledge of React would be helpful.

Don't pass up this opportunity to learn how to work most effectively in the cloud

