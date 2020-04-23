More than 1 million job seekers: We're #readytowork

Indeed rolls out new product features to help those who have lost jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite an unprecedented spike in unemployment claims, more than 1 million job seekers added a new Indeed feature to their resumes on the job site to indicate they're available and ready to work now: #readytowork. More than 250 million people in more than 60 countries and 28 languages are on Indeed, and because it's apparent so many people looking for work are anxious to return, Indeed launched new product features designed to assist those whose jobs were affected by COVID-19.

SEE: Coronavirus: Critical IT policies and tools every business needs (TechRepublic Premium)

It may surprise people that Indeed data shows that there are actually millions of jobs available each week, with more than 500,000 jobs added to Indeed in the US alone. Healthcare, technology, and logistics support businesses are actively hiring now.

The new features are:

#readytowork: To alert potential employers of their immediate availability for any job, job seekers can add #readytowork to their Indeed resumes. Employers urgent to hire can search for candidates who have added the hashtag #readytowork to resumes.

Virtual hiring events: People looking for work can sign up to attend open virtual interviews hosted by employers looking to hire for a role or a combination of roles. Indeed provides the tech, which manages RSVPs, screening, scheduling, and automated reminders. All job seekers have to do is show up for an interview. There have been more than 200 virtual hiring events. Starting April 27, Indeed will help job seekers in New York meet with more than 100 employers hiring immediately for front-line roles in the fight against COVID-19 through a series of virtual hiring events.

Remote job search filter: Indeed added a new search filter to let job seekers filter jobs identified as remote, either tagged by the potential employers or based on language in the job description. Other filters include searches for jobs that are fully remote, as well as jobs that are temporarily remote because of the coronavirus.

"As the unemployment rate continues to rise, it is more important than ever for Indeed to deliver on our mission of helping people get jobs and provide them with resources that will help them now," said Maggie Hulce, senior vice president at Indeed, in a press release. "These new features are designed to quickly match those who are ready to work now with companies who are urgently hiring."

Indeed's COVID-19 Career Guide offers up additional tips and guides on handling work and job searching during the pandemic.

Additionally, sectors such as healthcare, technology, and logistics support are actively hiring now. Indeed is offering a variety of solutions to ensure job seekers can quickly and easily connect with employers in a way that reflects the social distancing and shelter-in-place measures across the country.

Best of the Week Newsletter Our editors highlight the TechRepublic articles, downloads, and galleries that you cannot miss to stay current on the latest IT news, innovations, and tips. Fridays Sign up today

Also see