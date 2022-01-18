New Prezi features make it easy to build a brand template for video conferences

Brand Kit works with all video templates to tailor presentations with watermarks, custom design and name and title display.

Image: Prezi

Prezi announced today a new Brand Kit that customers can use to personalize video meetings. Presenters can use the new features to add a name and title in the lower third of the screen and to use brand-specific colors and fonts. In February, a related update will offer the ability to alternate between multiple Brand Kits.

Jim Szafranski, chief executive officer, Prezi, said in a press release that the new features make it easy to brand the virtual meeting space in the same way you would an in-person office.

"Our updated Brand Kit tool is designed to provide hybrid workers with the credibility of a well-branded digital environment to help drive more two-way engagement on video meetings," he said.

Prezi's senior vice president of Product Management Chris Ford developed the feature and used his CGI product and business work at Pixar to do so.

"Compelling imagery and colors are the key to capturing a user's attention in a virtual environment," Ford said in a press release. "Branding the video meeting experience helps establish deeper structure and a more immersive experience, which in turn raises the quality and engagement of the meeting."

Prezi works with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Webex, GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar and Google Meet. The company added several new features to the platform last fall, including the ability to:

Toggle between View Modes to make it easy to highlight a key feature, data point or product demo video.

Use the new side-panel-only mode to preview slides right next to the video conferencing app.

Switch between Dark/Light modes based on OS settings to improve readability.

Prezi recently interviewed more than 1,000 hybrid office workers to understand what features in a video conferencing platform hybrid workers think would make virtual meetings better. Here are the priorities identified by the survey:

More immersive video meeting experiences/building personal connection Tools that are deeply integrated within existing workflows On-screen branding and presence for staff and sales video meetings Expanded ability for the audience to engage the speaker through visual and copy-driven responses Ability to make any content or deck video-ready

In addition to making meetings more interactive, there are other ways to combat video conference fatigue and reduce the cognitive demands of this form of communication. Stanford researchers recommend using these tactics:

Take the video window out of full-screen mode

Hide yourself from view in the chat window

Create more space between the viewer and the camera

