Apple is gearing up to announce iOS 19 at WWDC 2025, but not all iPhones may get the update. A new rumor suggests that Apple could be dropping support for three models from 2018 — the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, the information comes from an anonymous source on X, known for accurately predicting Apple’s software updates in the past. If these three iPhones are dropped, it would follow Apple’s usual pattern of providing around six years of major software updates before ending full support. The iPhone X, for example, missed out on iOS 18 last year, while the iPhone 8 series lost support after iOS 16.

iPhones expected to get iOS 19

If these reports hold up, iOS 19 will be available on the following devices:

iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max

iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max

iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max

iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max

iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE 2nd, 3rd and 4th generation

Conflicting reports raise questions

Not everyone agrees with this latest claim. An earlier leak from iPhoneSoft suggested that all iPhones running iOS 18 would also be compatible with iOS 19. That would mean the XR, XS, and XS Max should still be supported. While both sources have been reliable in the past, it’s unclear which one is correct this time.

What this means for users

Even if the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR don’t get iOS 19, they are unlikely to become obsolete overnight. Apple typically continues to release security updates for older devices to keep them safe from vulnerabilities. For instance, the iPhone 8 and iPhone X recently received an iOS 16.7.11 update with security patches.

On the iPad side, reports indicate that the 7th-generation iPad (2019), which runs on the A10 Fusion chip, might also be left behind. However, most other supported iPads are expected to receive the update.

iOS 19: What’s coming?

Beyond device compatibility, iOS 19 is rumored to bring the biggest redesign in a decade, featuring a refreshed interface, enhanced Apple Intelligence functions, a revamped camera app, and deeper AI-powered features for Apple devices.

Live translation for AirPods and AI-driven health coaching are also expected. However, some features may only be available on newer iPhones, as seen with iOS 18’s AI features being exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro and later.

Apple is set to officially announce iOS 19 during WWDC on June 9, 2025, with a beta release likely following soon after. The final version should be released in September alongside the next-generation iPhone models.