The US IT unemployment fell to 4.6% in April, according to data from Janco Associates. Still, jobseekers — particularly midlevel professionals without AI expertise — face increasing challenges as AI and automation reshape the employment landscape.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the number of unemployed IT workers fell to 119,000 last month. Employers remain selective, with hiring concentrated in areas such as AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. Many companies are looking to AI tools to increase productivity, often reducing demand for routine technical roles.

What’s behind the decline in IT unemployment

The decline in IT unemployment from 5% in March to 4.6% in April was not driven by job creation but rather a shrinking IT labor force.

According to Janco Associates’ CEO Victor Janulaitis, roughly 5 to 6% of unemployed IT professionals exited the sector altogether last month, contributing to the decline. Janulaitis said that many midlevel professionals were let go because they lacked artificial intelligence experience.

Automation and AI continue to displace roles in areas like telecommunications and networking, while outsourcing functions such as payroll and accounts payable adds to the contraction of traditional tech jobs.

AI-related roles jump 184% as more companies become AI-first

As traditional tech jobs dry up, AI roles are skyrocketing. In April, AI-related positions jumped 184% compared to last year, according to CompTIA. The spike underscores how aggressively companies are embracing AI tools to transform their operations.

Major companies are now making AI a core part of their business operations and workforce strategies. For example, Microsoft uses AI to write up to 30% of its code, the company’s CEO Satya Nadella revealed. Other companies are taking more aggressive steps when it comes to AI. For instance, Shopify has introduced a strict “AI-first” hiring policy, requiring teams to prove that AI cannot do the job before any new staff can be hired. Duolingo is also moving quickly to embrace automation, with CEO Luis von Ahn telling staff the company will gradually stop using contractors for work that AI can handle.

These trends reflect how AI is both displacing certain jobs and fueling demand for ones, making AI proficiency imperative for workers who want to stay competitive.

Is ‘AI-first’ the new normal?

As more companies adopt an “AI-first” approach, prioritizing automation over headcount, the future of work — not just in tech — is being rewritten. Whether this future brings more opportunity or disruption may come down to how we prepare for it now.