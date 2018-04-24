Pro time saver: Amazon Key can deliver packages to your car in office parking lot

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Amazon Prime members can now have their Amazon orders delivered directly into their car through Amazon Key, the company announced in a Tuesday press release.

Amazon Key was originally touted as the service for delivering packages directly into the home of the recipient. Now, however, the Amazon Key In-Car service will deliver packages into compatible vehicles as long as they are parked somewhere that is publicly accessible, like a work or home address, the press release said.

Amazon Key In-Car is now available in 37 US cities, and currently works with 2015 or newer Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac with OnStar; and 2015 or newer Volvo cars with Volvo On Call, according to an Amazon spokesperson.

"To get started, customers download the Amazon Key App and then link their Amazon account with their connected car service account," the release said. "Once setup is complete and the delivery location has been registered, customers can shop on Amazon.com and select the "In-Car" delivery option at checkout."

Amazon customer Scott L. from Miami noted in the release that he setup the service with his OnStar-equipped car, only giving Amazon permission to unlock the trunk and re-lock the vehicle. And each time a delivery driver requests access to the customer's car, it's done through an encrypted authentication process, the release said. Once the driver is confirmed to be at the right place with the right package, the car is unlocked. "No special codes or keys are ever provided to delivery drivers," the release said.

On delivery day, customers must confirm they are parked within range of the delivery location and are then given a 4-hour window for when the delivery will take place.

Amazon Key In-Car is safer than having a package delivered to one's porch, as thefts of online purchases have skyrocketed. But, it's also less invasive than allowing someone into a home, as is the process with the traditional Amazon Key delivery service.

For professionals, Amazon Key In-Car can save time and provide piece of mind by having packaged delivered into a car parked in the office parking lot. It's also a lot more professional than having personal packages delivered to the office during the work day.

With Key and Key In-Car, Amazon is working to blend the digital transformation of e-commerce with the physical world. It's a small look at the future of the connected world and why people like Larry Dignan, of our sister site ZDNet, have called the company out as being one of the most innovative tech companies today.

