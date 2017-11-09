Report: 84% of IT pros will move more workloads to the cloud by 2019 for cost savings, flexibility

Enterprises continue to move critical applications and IT infrastructure to the cloud to increase flexibility and save on costs, according to a new report from OpsRamp, published Thursday.

Some 84% of the 137 IT executives surveyed said they plan to move more workloads to the cloud within the next two years. The top reasons for migrating further were a desire for greater flexibility and scalability (62% of respondents), as well as the ability to avoid capital expenditures on hardware, software, IT support, and security (47%). Another 47% said cost management via elastic provisioning was the primary benefit to moving to the cloud, the survey found.

Saving costs by using cloud technology was a major driving factor for adoption among many IT professionals: 94% of respondents said the cloud would reduce setup and maintenance costs, and 47% said their IT costs would drop by 30-50% from the use of cloud infrastructure and apps.

Some 40% of IT professionals said they are using the cloud in production environments, while 33% said they were using it for development and testing.

SEE: Cloud computing policy template (Tech Pro Research)

"The survey results are consistent with what we're hearing from customers and partners," Varma Kunaparaju, co-founder and CEO of OpsRamp, said in a press release. "Cloud is becoming a significantly larger part of their IT portfolio, they're likely to use more than one platform, and oversight and management of these services is paramount. We expect these trends to continue and accelerate over time, as the cost, scalability and flexibility advantages of cloud infrastructure and applications become even more obvious."

Companies are spending large amounts of money on cloud migration: Nearly half of IT executives said that 30-50% of their organization's current IT spending was on cloud technologies, the survey found. And 27% said that more than half of IT spend would be on the cloud in the next few years.

The vast majority of companies—75%—plan to use multiple cloud infrastructure providers, the survey found. While Amazon Web Services (AWS) has over 44% of the Infrastructure as a Service market, this survey found a slightly higher preference for Microsoft Azure. Google Cloud Platform and Oracle also appeared to be catching up, the survey found.

Despite the high adoption rates, enterprises still face several barriers to cloud adoption, the survey found. Ongoing security concerns, a lack of resources, and difficulty migrating were cited as the main reasons IT workers were not using more cloud services today. In terms of public cloud management, IT pros said the largest challenge in this space is ensuring security and compliance for cloud workloads.

For tips on avoiding pitfalls when migrating to the cloud, click here.

Want to use this data in your next business presentation? Feel free to copy and paste these top takeaways into your next slideshow.

84% of IT executives said they plan to move more workloads to the cloud within the next two years. -OpsRamp, 2017

94% of IT executives said the cloud would reduce setup and maintenance costs, and 47% said their IT costs would drop by 30-50% from the use of cloud infrastructure and apps. -OpsRamp, 2017

75% of organizations plan to use multiple cloud infrastructure providers to meet their needs. -OpsRamp, 2017

Image: iStockphoto/artisteer

Stay up to date on all the latest cloud news. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Cloud Insights newsletter. Subscribe

Also see