Samsung launches new Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro laptops for business users

Equipped with Windows 10 Pro, the new laptops offer Intel Evo-certified 11th gen core processors, Super AMOLED displays, Wi-Fi 6 and a rated 20 or 21 hours of battery life.

Image: Samsung

Samsung has expanded its lineup with two new laptops aimed at business users. Launched on Thursday, the latest versions of the Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro both come with features that should prove helpful and handy in the office, at home or on the go. Both laptops offer customizable options for screen size, processor and other features.

SEE: Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: A cheat sheet (TechRepublic free PDF)

Galaxy Book

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Book offers a choice of a 13.3-inch or a 15.6-inch screen. The Super AMOLED display kicks in a Full High Definition (FHD) resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio, which should provide a bright screen and help with battery life.

Powered by an Intel Evo-certified 11th Generation Core CPU, the laptop lets you choose between an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and an Intel Core i7-1165G7 chip. Memory is available in 8GB or 16GB, and for storage you get a 256GB SSD.

Wi-Fi 6 comes standard. Battery life is rated at 21 hours for the i5 model and 20 for the i7 edition, though you'll likely get less than that depending on how you use the laptop. The Galaxy Book is equipped with one Thunderbolt port, two USB 3.2 ports, and one USB-C port. Windows 10 Pro comes as your default OS, and the system is upgradeable to Windows 11 Pro when the new version rolls out in October.

The exterior is made from aerospace-grade aluminum to make it more durable. Available in a color dubbed Mystic Silver, the 15-inch screen variant costs $900 with 8GB of memory and $1,100 with 16GB.

Galaxy Book Pro

Image: Samsung

The Galaxy Book Pro also comes in one of two screen sizes—13.3 inches and 15.6 inches. The same Super AMOLED display has an FHD resolution of 1,920x1,080 pixels and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Using the same Intel Evo-certified 11th Generation Core CPU as the Galaxy Book, the Pro version gives you a choice between an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor and an Intel Core i7-1165G7 chip. Memory options are 8GB or 16GB. For storage, you can choose between a 256GB SSD and a 512GB drive.

Equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and the same ports as on the Galaxy Book, the Pro model promises battery life of 21 hours for the i5 model and 20 for the i7 edition, though your real-world mileage will likely be less. You can choose between Windows 10 Home and Windows 10 Pro. Either way, you'll be able to upgrade to Windows 11 when the new OS comes out.

The exterior is made from aerospace-grade aluminum. Available in Mystic Silver or Mystic Blue, the 13.3-inch screen version starts at $1,100 with Windows 10 Pro, while the 15-inch screen variant starts at $1,350.

For business users, both laptops come with advanced security features, IT deployment and management tools, and business applications. Plus, Samsung Care+ for Business offers buyers a protection plan with technical support and extended coverage for repairs and unexpected damage for up to three years.

The Galaxy Book and Galaxy Book Pro are now selling in the U.S. through Samsung's business website as well as through such retailers as CDW, Insight and Connections.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see