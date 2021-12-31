Start an exciting videography career: Use these affordable courses to train at your own pace

If you've always wanted to work in video, the 10 courses in this sale-priced bundle will show you how to get topnotch results, from marketing promotions to weddings to training films.

Whether you want to boost your brand or make films, you'll find everything you need in The Complete Video Production Super Bundle, even if you're new to the field. And right now, this 10-course bundle is on sale for just $34.99.

If you're starting on a shoestring, you'll learn all the great things you can do just with the webcam on your computer in "Webcam Videography." This course is a huge favorite of students, who rated it 4.9 out of 5 stars. Instructor Phil Ebiner draws on his experience shooting and editing thousands of videos shown everywhere from YouTube and TV to movies and film festivals.

E-commerce entrepreneurs will appreciate "Digital Products Master Class," while marketing professionals and business owners will find "Creating Valuable Video Content that Sells" extremely helpful. Learn how to succeed with wedding photography and videography in the "Wedding Videography" course. And almost anyone will benefit from learning how to build an audience most effectively as well as pro techniques of shooting and editing.

The "Screenwriting Master Class" will show aspiring filmmakers how to turn ideas into impressive screenplays. Then "Cinematography Master Class: Start Shooting Better Video Now" makes a great follow-up, teaching the techniques Hollywood filmmakers use for video production. Or dive right into "YouTube Master Class" to grow a channel from scratch and transform it into a source of income.

Aerial photography can be stunning, and it has become more accessible now that affordable drones are so easy to get. You'll discover how to shoot those videos and still images with a quadcopter in "Drones: Learn Aerial Photography & Videography Basics," as well as learning safety measures and editing techniques. And "Sony Cameras for Beginners," teaches how to improve your skill using Sony mirrorless cameras.

Once you've finished all the courses you choose, you'll need a great website. So check out this lifetime deal on premium web hosting, where you can easily create one.

Don't miss this opportunity to start an exciting new videographer career. Get The Complete Video Production Super Bundle today while it's only $34.99.

Prices subject to change.