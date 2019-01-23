The 10 best tech jobs in America for 2019

Data scientist was named the best job in America for the fourth consecutive year, according to Glassdoor's annual Best Jobs in America report, released late Tuesday.

Glassdoor's ranking considers earning potential based on median annual base salary, job satisfaction rating, and number of job openings. Tech jobs were the most represented on the list this year, with 19 of the top 50 jobs listed in the IT sector.

It's never been a better time to break into a career in data science: Jobs in the field are up 29% this year, with salaries starting around $100,000 annually, according to an Indeed report. Data scientists were also coined the most promising job of 2019 by LinkedIn.

SEE: Job description: Data scientist (Tech Pro Research)

Meanwhile, software engineers are the most in-demand job on Glassdoor's list, with 49,007 job openings, the report found. The highest-paid job on the list is software engineering manager, with a media base salary of $153,000.

"There's no question that emerging technologies designed to grow and scale business, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation are having an impact on the types of jobs employers are hiring for across the country. As a result, we're seeing a spike in demand for highly-skilled workers in 2019," Glassdoor economic research analyst Amanda Stansell said in a press release. "With such a healthy job market kicking off 2019, we're seeing many of these Best Jobs open for people to apply to and get hired at employers across all industries and in all areas of the country."

Here are the 10 best tech jobs of 2019, according to Glassdoor:

Job Score: 4.7

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3

Number of Job Openings: 6,510

Median Base Salary: $108,000

Job Score: 4.5

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1

Number of Job Openings: 4,657

Median Base Salary: $106,000

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 4,739

Median Base Salary: $100,000

SEE: The future of IT jobs: A business leader's guide (Tech Pro Research)

Job Score: 4.4

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 49,007

Median Base Salary: $104,000

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8

Number of Job Openings: 4,683

Median Base Salary: $102,000

Job Score: 4.3

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 30,107

Median Base Salary: $75,000

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.5

Number of Job Openings: 2,158

Median Base Salary: $100,000

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7

Number of Job Openings: 6,636

Median Base Salary: $85,000

Job Score: 4.2

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.6

Number of Job Openings: 6,969

Median Base Salary: $127,000

Job Score: 4.1

Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9

Number of Job Openings: 5,456

Median Base Salary: $60,000

Further down on the list were applications engineer (median base salary $77,000), QA manager ($91,250), systems engineer ($90,000), software engineering manager ($153,000), software developer ($80,000), UX designer ($89,000), and systems administrator ($68,000).

Executive Briefing Newsletter Discover the secrets to IT leadership success with these tips on project management, budgets, and dealing with day-to-day challenges. Delivered Tuesdays and Thursdays Sign up today

Also see