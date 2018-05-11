The 6 best blockchain jobs of the future

While blockchain adoption remains slow, industries including finance, manufacturing, and healthcare are exploring the developing technology's potential to create business advantages like reduced operational costs, faster transaction speeds, and more secure records.

An estimated 1,520 blockchain startup companies are now looking for workers, along with a number of corporations like IBM and Microsoft. As the market continues to grow, more lucrative career options will open up for those skilled with blockchain, according to a report from BusinessStudent.com.

Here are six of the best blockchain jobs on the horizon, according to the report.

SEE: IT leader's guide to the blockchain (Tech Pro Research)

1. Blockchain project manager

Companies are interested in developing blockchain solutions, and will need to communicate their needs to a blockchain development firm. Project managers will be required to manage and facilitate these projects, especially as companies take on more clients. The project manager will be responsible for translating the company's needs into technical language, and the blockchain developers' needs into plain English. They are also tasked with planning and supervising the execution of the blockchain project.

2. Blockchain developer

Blockchain developers may have the strongest career opportunities in the industry right now, the report stated. Before companies can use blockchain to improve efficiency and speed, developers will need to create the necessary platforms and programs. Required skills for blockchain developers include Microsoft SQL Server, Visual Studio, .NET, MVC, AJAX, SQL, C, C++, C#, Javascript, Node.js, JQuery, SOAP, REST, FTP, HTML, XML, XSLT, XCOD, Neural-networks, Regression, Agile Scrum, and MYSQL, the report said.

3. Blockchain quality engineer

A blockchain quality engineer is responsible for all areas of quality in the development environment, including automation frameworks and tests, manual testing, and dashboards. This professional is typically responsible for planning and delivery of complex blockchain projects, as well as developing, applying, and maintaining QA automated test standards.

4. Blockchain legal consultant/attorney

Many attorneys working in tech have reported getting more calls from potential clients seeking advice about how to structure and govern ICOs, the report found, as well as on the issues they may face as they launch blockchain and fintech projects. The need for legal professionals to guide these projects will only grow as the technology matures.

5. Blockchain designer

Companies will need designers to create websites that inform customers what they offer in the blockchain space, according to the report. For example, a recent job posting for a UI designer wanted a professional who could create a UI design with Sketch, PS, and Figma that would work in both mobile and web applications. These professionals should also have excellent communications skills, and be able to work with content, operations, and marketing teams.

6. Blockchain engineer

This year, there were 14 open jobs for every one blockchain developer or engineer, the report said. These professionals are responsible for creating and implementing digital solutions for companies using the blockchain. Engineers must study the blockchain tech needs of their company, and create the applications to meet those needs. They should be skilled in Java, Hyperledger Fabric, Ripple, Solidity, Python, Bitcoin, Oracle Identity, and access management solutions, the report said.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Blockchain growth is slowly growing, and will enable a number of new careers.

Some of the top blockchain jobs on the horizon are developers, engineers, and legal consultants.

Keep up to date on all of the newest tech trends. Click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Next Big Thing newsletter. Subscribe

Also see