The 6 biggest tech myths Americans still believe

Technology is constantly evolving, and with this evolution comes advances in best practices. However, tips and tricks that might've worked for older devices aren't necessarily relevant for newer technology. And some commonly spread information may not even have been true or effective in the first place, according to a recent report from HighSpeedInternet.com.

The report surveyed Americans on the most popular tech myths they still believe. By examining both the survey results and most tech-related Google searches by Americans, HighSpeedInternet.com identified the following six tech myths as the most popular:

1. Smartphone cameras with more megapixels capture better pictures

The majority of respondents (86%) reported firmly believing this tech myth. In reality, a camera's megapixels do not necessarily correlate to the quality of the picture, according to the report. Quality is actually more dependent on your smartphone's lens and sensor. So even if you have a lot of megapixels, your pictures may still come out poor because of a bad lens, the report added.

2. Charging a cell phone overnight can ruin the battery

Over half (52%) of respondents said they still believe this myth. The report found this myth to be more outdated than untrue. Charging your cell phone overnight won't ruin modern smartphone batteries. Old school cell phones did used to be affected by overnight charging, possibly resulting in their overheating or degrading life cycle, the report says. But with new smartphones, this information is debunked.

3. Smartphone companies slow down existing phone models when a new model is released

Some 52% of people still believe in this theory, according to the report. Smartphones naturally slow down over time because of advances in software, but it's extremely unlikely smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down older phones, the report found. The process happens naturally, so there is really no need for manufacturers to slow them down on purpose, the report added.

4. Airport X-ray machines can wipe the memory of a phone or laptop

The X-rays used in airport security scanners will not erase your device's hard drive or affect the information on it, the report said. X-rays could damage old rolls of film, but nothing digital. So while 31% of respondents said they believe this information to be true, the report confirms it's a myth.

5. Computers must be shut down every night for them to work properly

Contrary to 30% of respondents' belief, shutting down your computer at night does not affect how it functions, according to the report. Modern computers have power management systems that prevent you from having to do so.

6. Macs can't get viruses

Some 17% of respondents said they believed Macs cannot get viruses, which is patently false, the report found. While Macs don't get viruses as often as PCs, they are absolutely still vulnerable.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Even though technology is constantly evolving, most people are still holding on to expired myths about their devices. — HighSpeedInternet.com, 2019

The two most popular tech myths are that smartphones with more megapixels take better pictures, and that charging a cell phone overnight ruins the phone's battery. — HighSpeedInternet.com, 2019

