The Lenovo ThinkPad P52 laptop: A good fit for power users and VR developers

In January, Lenovo announced a series of new workstation releases for this year, including three new laptops, a new tablet, and a new Google Assistant-powered smart display. On Wednesday, the firm unveiled its newest offering: The ThinkPad 52.

The 15-inch laptop comes with a variety of new, powerful features ideal for most business needs, as detailed in a press release. The ThinkPad P52 comes equipped with a hexa-core Intel Xeon or Core processor, up to 128GB DDR4 RAM, and an Nvidia Quadro P3200 GPU, which allows it to support virtual reality (VR) capabilities. This could make it a great portable workstation for a VR designer or developer.

The workstation comes with two Thunderbolt 3 ports and a 4K screen that supports the entire Adobe color palette, the release noted.

The ThinkPad P52 also has three USB ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, an SD card reader and a Smart Card reader.

The laptop only weighs 5.4 pounds and will be available later on this month, the release said. The workstation's eighth-generation Xeon mobile processors and touchscreen capability make this an ideal laptop for business professionals seeking a high-powered, lightweight workstation capable of handling high quality images and VR programs.

Lenovo did not say what the price of the device would be. This year, the hardware giant has released the sixth generation of its Thinkpad X1 Yoga, the Thinkpad X1 Carbon, the third generation of the Thinkpad X1 Tablet, the Miix 630, and the Lenovo Smart Display.

Lenovo showcased their other new products at CES 2018 in January and the ThinkPad series has long been a favorite for many professionals. Their 2018 offerings could be very useful to professionals due to the fact that they are lighter, faster, and have longer battery lives than previous models, in addition to new productivity and security features.

In a press release earlier this year, Lenovo said their updated ThinkPad Ultra Docking Station now comes equipped with a one-touch slide-to-connect mechanism, which will fit most of the 12, 14, or 15-inch models in the ThinkPad line. Lenovo said the laptops will come with three power options and have keylock security as well.

On the lower end of the price spectrum, Lenovo made waves in May with the announcement of their new IdeaPad laptops, which will start at start at $249.99. The laptops also come equipped with the full version of Windows 10, and are part of an effort by Microsoft and their hardware partners to compete with Google's Chromebook.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Lenovo announced the arrival of their new workstation, the ThinkPad 52, which features up to 128GB of RAM and a 4K display.

The 15-inch ThinkPad P52 laptop can handle VR programs and will be available by the end of the month.

