The top 15 DBaaS tools cloud developers use the most

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) is a cloud computing service model that offers access to a database without requiring physical hardware or installing software. The administrative tasks are all handled by a service provider, letting users focus on getting the most out of the database.

The question now is which DBaaS brand to choose. SlashData surveyed more than 1,800 backend developers to determine the top 15 DBaaS brands on the market. The report took into account attributes like scalability, ease and speed of development, pricing, support/documentation, integration with other systems, learning curve, quality of service management API, and more, according to the report's brochure.

Here are the 15 most popular DBaaS brands.

  1. Microsoft Azure SQL Database
  2. Amazon RDS
  3. Amazon DynamoDB
  4. Microsoft Azure Table Storage
  5. Microsoft DocumentDB
  6. MongoDB Atlas
  7. Google Cloud SQL
  8. Google Cloud Datastore
  9. Amazon Aurora
  10. Oracle Database Cloud Service
  11. Amazon SimpleDB
  12. Google Cloud Bigtable
  13. IBM Cloudant
  14. Compose (IBM)
  15. Google Cloud Spanner

DBaaS streamlines business operations and often eliminates the need for a high-level, in-house IT staff to handle the complexities of the system. With companies starting to ditch in-house server rooms and relying on automation to run their databases instead, DBaaS is at the forefront of operations.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

  • Some of the top attributes for high rated database solutions included scalability, pricing, learning curve, and more. — SlashData, 2018
  • Microsoft Azure SQL Database and Amazon RDS were neck and neck for the top two spots, with Microsoft Azure SQL Database taking first. — SlashData, 2018




