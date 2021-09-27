TIBCO releases updates to its Cloud and Connect platforms

The capabilities and services enable users to compose and deliver any application.

TIBCO Software announced Monday significant updates to its Connect portfolio and TIBCO Cloud offerings. The updates to integration, API management and messaging, the company said, allow users to connect, compose and deliver any application, data source and device.

"A connected digital business requires accelerated development and connectivity to reach its full potential," Randy Menon, senior vice president and general manager of Connect and TIBCO Cloud, said in a press release. "We offer a single, cohesive platform that supports the adaptability required by digital businesses, helping organizations capitalize on data and insights to make predictions in real time."

TIBCO Cloud offers users a host of cloud integration and API management services, tools and capabilities.

Updates to TIBCO Connect include:

TIBCO Cloud Integration: New automation capabilities allow business users to streamline and automate key processes and workflows such as onboarding, lead generation and claims processing. The capabilities allow all users to create automations using no-code collaborative decision modeling and a wizard-driven interface that asks five business-oriented questions. Users can also take advantage of one of TIBCO's pre-built app templates.

TIBCO Cloud API Management: This update builds on TIBCO Cloud Mashery and allows for full life cycle API management, including connectivity into essential capabilities, such as integration, data analytics, process automation and messaging. TIBCO Cloud API Management complements changes designed to enhance the developer pipeline and a new visual editor for API design and testing.

TIBCO Cloud Messaging: New cloud-native storage options, introduced in TIBCO Enterprise Message Service X, enable open-source solutions such as Apache Pulsar and Apache Kafka to be fully managed in the cloud. It now also offers native support for JMS with a managed TIBCO Enterprise Message Service support. The solution also facilitates simplified customer migration from on-premises to cloud without the need for a lift-and-shift approach.

The new user experience, brings together all the capabilities of the TIBCO Cloud into one central interface enabling each user to create personalized views, notifications, reports and widgets and other customizable insights to monitor all the apps and services running to drive their connected business. This applies to anyone in the IT or business domains, the company said.

The new user experience will be previewed at the Adapt Your Digital Enterprise and Accelerate Your transformation breakout session on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at Noon Eastern at TIBCO NOW. Registration is required.

