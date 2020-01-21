Top cloud computing trends impacting IT job market

There's less competition for cloud migration engineers and other key positions according to a new report from Indeed.com.

Engineers dominate the list of most in-demand tech jobs in Silicon Valley Software, product, and QA engineers are among the 20 fastest-growing roles in the Bay Area, according to Indeed.

Cloud jobs are predicted to be one of the strongest tech careers of 2020, keeping up with previous years. An estimated 83% of enterprises will be in the cloud this year. By 2022, Gartner predicts the worldwide public cloud services market will hit $331.2 billion, which would make the cloud services industry three times bigger than overall IT services, according to a new study from Indeed.com.

The rapid growth of cloud computing, coupled with companies of all sizes making cloud migration a priority, means a dearth of job possibilities for cloud-related jobs, including cloud engineers, who command, on average, a substantial salary of approximately $120,000, depending on where the company and employee is based.



SEE: G Suite: Tips and tricks for business professionals (free PDF) (TechRepublic)



Businesses will compete for the best talent and as they vie to lead public cloud providers, with 41% of the aforementioned 83% of enterprises running on public cloud platforms.



Recent acquisitions and partnerships impacting cloud computing include IBM's $34 billion acquisition of RedHat, and Microsoft and AT&T's announcement that AT&T's 5G network will run on Azure.



Indeed.com reports that between October 2015 and October 2019, cloud computing jobs, per million, increased by 55%. Job seekers search share per million for cloud computing jobs grew by 20.71%.

Jobs from cloud computing leaders

Job seekers

Three companies dominate the cloud computing industry. In that four-year stretch from October 2015 to October 2019, job-seeker searches increased annually for all three:

AWS by 157.77%



Google Cloud by 908.75%



Azure by 130.41%

Google Cloud had the most increase during the four-year period, peaking from 2016 to 2017, at 190%.



Most recently, however, Google Cloud dropped by 9.22%, AWS dropped by 5.5%, but only Azure increased by 15.39%.



Job postings



Unsurprisingly, data for job postings correlated with job searches. From Oct. 2015 to Oct. 2019, Google Cloud dominated annually, but all three providers experienced growth:

AWS by 232.06%



Azure by 302.47%



Google Cloud by 1,337.05%

Between 2018 and 2019, AWS grew 21.07%, Azure grew 30.59%, and Google Cloud by 40.87% in job postings.



Job seekers may have a slight competitive edge (less job seeker interest than job postings), but Indeed.com experts suggest job seekers not slack and to continually develop the right skills to set themselves apart from their peers.

Top keyword search for job titles

AWS tops the Indeed.com list of tech skills in demand for jobs with "cloud" on the title, followed by Java, Python, Azure and SQL.

Employers hiring for AWS, Azure or Google Cloud want tech talent with skills in AWS, Python, Azure and Java, so job seekers, take note. However, not all preferred skills are the same across the board. In the top five most in-demand skills, AWS job postings want candidates skilled in Linux, Azure jobs want SQL talent, and Google Cloud needs Google Cloud Platform expertise.

Cloud computing career appeal

Cloud-related positions are essential to the cloud migrations that are essential to the enterprise. Less competition and more availability make the already appealing job of working in a cloud platform even more attractive.

Google Weekly Newsletter See how to get the most out of Google Docs, Google Apps, Chrome, Chrome OS, Google Cloud Platform, and all the other Google products used in business environments. Delivered Fridays Sign up today

Also see