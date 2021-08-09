Turbocharge your networking career by learning the skills needed for Cisco certification

This training goes at your own pace and can help you gain the valuable skills that will help you achieve Cisco certifications, such as CCNA, CCNP, ENCOR and CCIE.

Image: iStock/metamorworks

With the dramatic rise in remote work over the last two years, many companies are starting to expand their cloud-based operations, leading to a more hybrid digital framework. Cisco has recently developed new technology for these types of hybrid-cloud networks, and skills in that area will be in high demand for quite some time. That's why anyone with networking experience may want to take a look at "The 2021 Cisco CCNA & CCNP Certification Training Bundle" while it's available at a discount for $49.99.

The "Cisco 200-301: Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA)" course was designed for fairly new IT professionals who have at least a year's experience as a network administrator, although it can also be used by those who are more experienced but need to have their advanced Cisco skills certified. The course allows you to train at your own pace to improve your skills at network and security fundamentals, IP connectivity and services, automation, programmability and more. It gives you all the preparation you need to pass the test for the CCNA certification.

When you have that certification you can move on to the "Cisco 350-401: Implementing Cisco Enterprise Network Core Technologies" course. This is where you'll learn all about Cisco's advanced enterprise technologies. These lessons will teach you on-the-job skills used to implement the core technologies of Cisco's enterprise network to prepare you for the ENCOR exam. This will qualify you to sit for the practical lab exam to obtain CCIE certification.

You won't want to pass up this opportunity to boost your tech career by listing high-demand certifications on your resume. Get "The 2021 Cisco CCNA & CCNP Certification Training Bundle" while it's being offered at a 74% discount, and you only have to pay $49.99 (normally $198).

Prices subject to change.