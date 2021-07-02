Want to be a graphic or web designer? Check out these 13 training courses

Learn how to design in Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, and XD and Affinity Designer, how to create a business website without coding and more.

Image: Adobe

You don't necessarily have to take a pay cut to have a better work-life balance–maybe try a new career. Creative people who want to break into the lucrative tech industry should check out this limited-time offer on The Ultimate Learn to Design Training Bundle. You can train at your own pace with these affordable classes, and you don't need prior design experience or knowledge to get started.

The classes in this training bundle cover multiple platforms, but a good place to start might be How to Create Professional Websites Without Coding. You'll learn how to use Oxygen Builder to create any type of website you wish.

If you feel like you need help with art or drawing skills, this training bundle includes three courses that you will find useful. How To Find Your Art Style: A Hands-On Guide focuses on practical, rather than theoretical, lessons. The Complete Character Design Course: Create Your Dream Character and Give Emotion To Your Characters: Drawing Expressions Step-By-Step will also give you lots of practice.

Adobe is practically synonymous with design, so several classes are included, starting with Adobe Photoshop CC: Basic Photoshop Training. The previous drawing classes can be put to use in From Drawing to Pattern in Adobe Illustrator: A Master Class, which is geared for all experience levels.

Learn all about web design, branding, logos, book covers and more with Digital Design Master Class for Graphic Designers With Adobe and Master Popular Graphic Design Projects in Adobe. The User Experience Design with Adobe XD will turn you into an Adobe XD expert in professional-level user experience design. Round it all out with the fun course titled How to Design Retro Badges in Adobe Illustrator.

If you choose to use Affinity Designer instead of Adobe, three classes in this bundle will take you from beginner to expert: Affinity Designer Fundamentals. Go from Zero to Superhero, Web Design in Affinity Designer Master Class, and Modern Flat Design in Affinity Designer Master Class.

Make 2021 the year you learn the skills you need to switch careers, or even start your own business. Get The Ultimate Learn to Design Training Bundle today for only $44.99, which is 98% off the $2,600 price.

Prices subject to change.