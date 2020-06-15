What to look out for at Apple WWDC 2020 on June 22

The Worldwide Developer Conference can be found on Apple.com, YouTube, the Apple TV app, and the Apple Developer app and website.

Apple unveiled the lineup for 2020's Worldwide Developer Conference, announcing what was in store for attendees of the annual event. The five-day conference, which Apple said is in its 31st year, will feature deep dives into the latest advances across iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, in addition to a special event keynote.

"WWDC20 will be the biggest WWDC to date, bringing together the global Apple developer community of more than 23 million in an unprecedented, virtual way, from June 22 to 26," an Apple statement said.

"Apple today shared the WWDC20 lineup, including keynote and Platforms State of the Union timing, and information on how developers can learn about the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, tvOS, and watchOS, and engage with Apple engineers."

No matter where you are, you will be able to stream the keynote address stream at 10 am on June 22 through Apple Park via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube. For attendees in China, a stream of the event will be available on iQIYI, Youku, Bilibili, and Tencent.

Later that day, attendees will get a "State of the Union" address from Apple's engineering leaders.

From June 23 to June 26, there will be hundreds of sessions aiming to help developers learn how to build a new slate of apps, all run by Apple engineers. According to the company statement, videos of the sessions will be posted every day at 10 am PDT.

There will even be the opportunity for one-on-one time with developers so that attendees can get "technical guidance and in-depth details on how to implement new features."

In the past, Apple has announced a bevy of releases and products that went on to become consumer favorites, including Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR, iOS 13 with a dark mode, MacOS Catalina, iPadOS, and more in 2019.

At last year's event Apple showed off its latest Apple TV show "For All Mankind" and unveiled native support for Xbox One S and DualShock controllers, which were paired with Apple's Arcade gaming service.

The 6K Pro Display XDR monitor was shown to audiences as well as the top features from Apple iOS 13.

According to reporting from Bloomberg, Apple plans to announce a new effort to move away from Intel chips and rely on new processors that are based on the same technology used for in-house products like the iPhone and iPad.

The new chips will be based on Arm technology. Arm is part of SoftBank Group Corp, a Japanese tech conglomerate, and this marks the first time in Apple's history that they will be using processors created in-house.

