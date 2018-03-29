10 jobs with lowest career-switch rate, and the leader will surprise you

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Java developers have the lowest career-switch rate of any profession, at 7.5%. — Indeed, 2018

Despite the wide range of opportunities available to developers, many choose to stay in their same role. — Indeed, 2018

The tech talent shortage is real, and companies around the world are scrambling to find the right developers, engineers, product leads and more to get their digital initiatives off the ground. Despite the high-pressure environment and myriad of job opportunities this creates for developers, many of them aren't likely to switch careers anytime soon.

According to data from job site Indeed, Java developers are the least likely to leave their profession. In fact, they only have about a 7.5% career-switch rate, an Indeed press release said.

Despite drops in the market and slowed growth, Java remains one of the most popular languages for developers. And its widespread use means that developers who specialize in Java have a broad subset of work they can engage in.

Java developers are far from the only job title that professionals are loyal to. According to Indeed's data, here are the 10 jobs that professionals in that field are least likely to switch careers, along with their average, rounded up, switch rate.

Java developer - 8% Nurse practitioner - 19% Registered nurse 23% Network engineer - 25% Charge nurse - 25% Software engineer - 27% Software developer - 28% Licensed practical nurse - 29% Mechanical engineer - 33% Database administrator - 35%

Salary plays somewhat of a role in these statistics, the release said. As in, the more money one makes at their job, the less likely they are to consider switching careers.

"This result likely reflects both that lower-paid workers are at the beginning of their careers, and thus doing more career-changing than older workers, and that higher-paid workers see less upside outside of their occupation," the release noted.

For its study, Indeed took the top 300 job titles of those with at least a bachelor's degree. From there, they examined the percentage of clicks made by users in positions outside of a specific job title or field. So, everytime a nurse clicked on a job posting that was outside of nursing, that counted toward the career-switch rate for nurses.

While Java remains one of the most in-demand programming languages, JavaScript, Python, and C# are also popular.

