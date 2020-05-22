10+ Microsoft Teams apps for working remotely

Apps can supercharge your Microsoft Teams experience, and these are some of the best.

Microsoft Teams is an app with an incredibly deep feature set—so deep, in fact, that it can be hard to find everything it's capable of doing without some extra help. You can extend the capability of Microsoft Teams with the enormous number of apps and integrations available for it.

These apps for Microsoft Teams will help you work remotely and can be a major help for workers of all types. Note: The app links in this article will take you to the app store inside Microsoft Teams. Be sure you have it installed before clicking on the links.

GitHub

GitHub is one of the most popular developer platforms, and the GitHub app for Teams makes keeping up on your repositories a snap. It's a simple add-on that lets you browse issues and pull requests from inside Microsoft Teams, and that can be a major time-saver. There's also a GitHub enterprise app for those using private repositories as well.

Adobe Creative Cloud

The Adobe Creative Cloud app for Teams lets Creative Cloud users find, view, and share assets with Microsoft Team members. It's a simple plugin, but teams working on creative projects are sure to get a lot of benefit out of it.

Polly

With Polly for Microsoft Teams, you can create simple polls in teams chat channels to survey your coworkers on any topic. From what course to take for an important project or the best time for a meeting, this simple app can make collective decision-making a snap.

Google Analytics

If you have any reason to do web analytics for work, there's a good chance you've at least had some exposure to Google Analytics. With the Google Analytics apps for Teams, you can get your reports right in the Microsoft Teams app without having to navigate to your Google Analytics dashboard.

Salesforce

The Salesforce app for Microsoft Teams will drop updates into any Teams channel you assign it to. If you need to be notified quickly of urgent issues or want to be sure a team doesn't miss a single thing in Salesforce, this is a must-have app.

Power BI

Power BI makes viewing reports and discussing data from Microsoft's business analytics platform a snap. Organizations using Power BI should definitely add this one to their decision-making team chat thread to eliminate hopping between apps to analyze business intelligence and make critical decisions.

MailClark

MailClark is a Microsoft Teams app that lets you roll a bunch of shared inboxes into one tab in Teams where anyone can answer emails, tweets, Facebook messages, and more. It's also available for individual users who want to roll a bunch of inboxes into their personal Microsoft Teams app as well.

App Studio

If you want to build your own Microsoft Teams apps to suit your individual needs, you should definitely install App Studio from Microsoft. Once added to Microsoft Teams, the App Studio will walk you through the process of building a Teams app in a low-code environment, which is great for the non-developer who needs to extend the functionality of Teams.

Health Hero

Let's face it: The new normal in the post-pandemic world is going to involve a lot of people working remotely for the foreseeable future. That means more physical stagnation, which isn't good for physical or mental health. With Health Hero, organizations using Microsoft Teams can create fitness challenges, link their health tracking devices, and compete on leaderboards to see who is staying the healthiest while stuck at home.

Choose-your-own project management software

There are plenty of project management (PM) platforms to choose from, so I'm not going to suggest a particular one here. Suffice it to say, if you're looking for a major PM platform with a Microsoft Teams app, there's a good chance yours has one. Trello, Jira (Server and Cloud), Asana, Confluence, and more are available.

