12 geeky face masks for gamers, techies, and more

Face masks don't have to be boring. Check out these face masks for fans of space, Star Wars, superheroes, gaming, Star Trek, and more.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people are shopping for face masks, and businesses and artists have gotten creative with their designs. From masks mimicking your favorite pop culture references to the ability to customize your own, your mask of choice is now only limited by your imagination.

For those of you looking to put your inner geek on display while helping slow the spread of the coronavirus, check out the following face masks. (Note: None of these face coverings are medical grade.)

Circuit board Image: Etsy Whether you're into hardware, software, or just a PC gamer, this washable circuit board mask available from Etsy mask is a comfortable way to keep others protected and show your love of technology at the same time. $34 at Etsy

Commodore 64 Image: TeePublic This Commodore 64 face mask brings on the nostalgia. Show your devotion to the old-school technology by flaunting this comfortable mask while you're out and about. Note: For every non-medical mask sold, TeePublic will donate one medical grade mask to Direct Relief. $10 at TeePublic

Nintendo Image: Etsy Who didn't spend hours playing Super Mario Bros. or Duck Hunt? Well, now you can relive your gaming glory days (and remind others of theirs) with this Nintendo controller-esque face mask. There's no rule that says you can't be safe and stay true to your roots. $13 at Etsy

Pac-Man Image: Redbubble Keeping the retro gaming theme going, this Pac-Man face mask is sure to bring back many fond (and perhaps frustrating) memories. A mask like this would fit in perfectly at any arcade outing. $12 at Redbubble

That's Not How the Force Works! Image: TeePublic Nothing quite pays homage to geek-dom like Star Wars. This Han Solo-inspired "That's Not How the Force Works!" face mask is sure to turn a few heads while keeping yours comfortable. Note: For every non-medical mask sold, TeePublic will donate one medical grade mask to Direct Relief. $10 at TeePublic

Star Wars heroes Image: Redbubble This Star Wars-themed face mask depicts some of your favorite heroes from the franchise. Washable and fashionable, this mask is a must-have for any Star Wars fan. $12 at Redbubble

Marvel Avengers Image: Amazon Amazon offers an array of Avengers-themed face coverings for the choosing. Pay homage to your favorite superhero while keeping others safe--it's enough to make Captain America AND Iron Man beam with pride. $18 at Amazon

Spider-Man Image: Amazon While Peter Parker wears a mask to keep his identity a secret, you can look almost just like him while safely out in public. This multifunctional face covering also comes in a variety of other styles including The Hulk and Iron Man. Let your inner superhero shine! $10 at Amazon

Superheroes Image: Amazon Flaunt your girl power pride with this adjustable face mask featuring female comic book superheroes. From Wonder Woman to Black Widow to Catwoman, this mask is sure to represent all your favorite she-ros. $10 at Amazon

Star Trek: Original Series Image: StarTrek.com For all of you die-hard Trekkies out there, this Star Trek: Original Series washable face mask is the perfect accessory. Adorned with the recognizable USS Enterprise logo, this mask will be sure to earn you a Vulcan salute from fellow fans. In the infamous words of Mr. Spock: "Live long and prosper." Note: ViacomCBS will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of Star Trek face masks to support Feeding America's COVID-19 Global Response. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of TechRepublic.) $19 at StarTrek.com

Star Trek: Picard Image: StarTrek.com For the Star Trek: Picard fans out there, this Borg Cube mask is a unique way to show your devotion to the series. Those in the know will know. Note: ViacomCBS will donate 100% of its proceeds from Snow Commerce's sale of Star Trek face masks to support Feeding America's COVID-19 Global Response. (Disclosure: ViacomCBS is the parent company of TechRepublic.) $19 at StarTrek.com