15 free (for a limited time) courses from LinkedIn that can help you get promoted

Courses in soft skills such as resilience, focus, and adaptability "are skyrocketing," the career site said.

LinkedIn Learning has identified the top courses over 55,000 people took that led to a promotion in 2020 and is making them available free until the end of February to help professionals take the next step in their careers.

Among the career site's key findings is that soft skills, such as giving and receiving feedback, are the key to leveling up. Data from Glint shows that 51% of employees consider conversations with their managers a more relevant form of feedback now than they were before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professionals promoted last year also brushed up on hard skills that are required for roles in software development, project management, and sales—jobs that are the most in-demand in today's economy, according to research by LinkedIn and Microsoft.

The data shows that taking courses on stepping into management and honing technical skills related to a person's role can help them get to that next level, LinkedIn said.

Career advancement is understandably top of mind for many professionals across the globe at the start of a new year, said Emily Poague, vice president of marketing for LinkedIn Learning.

"There's no doubt the last year has been challenging to keep up with constant changes as many of us shifted to working remotely, and as a result, our data shows that courses about resilience, focus, and adaptability are skyrocketing," Poague said in a statement. "We wanted to look at the skills that people who were recently promoted leaned into on the journey to their management roles—like, for example, giving and receiving feedback—to help our learners hone the skills that will advance their careers."

The other impetus was that digital transformation has also taken on new urgency in 2021, she noted.

"We predict 150 million tech or tech-adjacent jobs over the next five years, and skills have become more important than ever to landing those opportunities," Poague said.

Soft skills to help you get promoted

Professionals can learn how to transition to management and start being a leader in their organization with the soft skill courses that newly promoted LinkedIn members watched more than any other professionals. For example, professionals who were recently promoted watched "Make the Move from Individual Contributor to Manager" five times more than the average learner, LinkedIn said.

The courses in this category are:

● Make the Move from Individual Contributor to Manager with Carolyn Goerner—Learn strategies that will help you focus on the broader success of the team, including how to manage former peers, initiate difficult conversations, delegate work, talk about money, discuss performance, and more.

● New Manager Foundations with Todd Dewett—get practical advice to help you establish your identity as a leader, connect with your team, and become a successful first-time manager.

● Leading without Formal Authority with Elizabeth (McLeod) Lotardo and Lisa Earle McLeod—Learn how to exhibit leadership as an individual contributor or SME by influencing, inspiring, mentoring, and motivating others.

● Improving Your Focus with Dave Crenshaw—Develop survival skills to avoid daily distractions, strengthen concentration, and protect your relationships, both at work and at home, by focusing on what's most important.

● Giving and Receiving Feedback with Gemma Leigh Roberts—Learn how to give and receive high-quality feedback, whether it's with peers, managers, colleagues, team members, friends, or family.

Hard skills to help you get promoted

Watch courses on the hottest hard skills professionals took to get promoted in 2020. These skills can help you get promoted in some of the most in-demand roles in today's economy, LinkedIn said.

They are:

● Python for Data Science Essential Training with Lillian Pierson—Learn basic coding experience through a step-by-step practical data science project (a web scraper that downloads and analyzes data.)

● SQL Essential Training with Bill Weinman— Knowing how to code and manage relational databases and database-driven applications is a valuable skill for any career in tech. Learn how to use the core features of SQL: Creating tables; defining relationships; manipulating strings; using triggers to automate actions; and using subselects and views.

● Project Management Simplified with Chris Croft—Learn the 12 steps to manage projects without creating a lot of extra overhead, as well as how to use traditional project management tools like Gantt charts and network diagrams.

● Project Management Foundations with Bonnie Biafore—Learn the fundamentals of project management, from establishing project goals and objectives and building a project plan to managing resources and work, meeting deadlines, and closing the project.

● Learning Kubernetes with Karthik Gaekwad—Learn how to get a Kubernetes environment up and running, deploy a sample Kubernetes application, and explore advanced topics like production deployments, monitoring, and logging.

● DevOps Foundations with Ernest Mueller and James Wickett—get an overview of the DevOps movement, focusing on the core value of CAMS (culture, automation, measurement, and sharing), as well as various methodologies and tools an organization can adopt to transition into DevOps.

● Asking Great Sales Questions with Jeff Bloomfield—Learn how to gain insight into your customer's business problems and objectives so you can ask great questions that create connection, drive credibility, create urgency, and validate the business impact of your solution.

● Learning Docker with Arthur Ulfeldt—Learn the basics of Docker, including its containers, Dockerfiles (or base images), and capabilities for networking, data management, infrastructure optimization.

● Cert Prep: Scrum Master with Kelley O'Connell—Master the foundational knowledge you need to study in order to pass exams such as Certified ScrumMaster (CSM), Professional Scrum Master (PSM), and more.

● Agile Foundations with Doug Rose—Learn the fundamental concepts to think like an agile team, including how to enhance communication with user stories and cross-functional teams, and how to respond to change the agile way.

LinkedIn based its findings on members who were promoted between Nov 1, 2019 – Oct. 31, 2020, and were also "active learners" in the 12 months before being promoted (watched at least five minutes of content or logged in at least five times). Researchers then compared the top 100 courses watched by this group to the learning behavior of all learners, to identify courses where recently promoted learners "over-index."

