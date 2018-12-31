2019 tech conferences and events to add to your calendar

2018 is still wrapping up, but that doesn't mean you should put off scheduling 2019 conference trips. Here's a list of every major tech conference happening in 2019, and links to the websites you need to visit to find out more.
Be sure to check this list throughout the year—we'll be updating it as new conferences are announced, changes are made, and dates are formalized.
January
- January 8-11: CES in Las Vegas
- January 10-11: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Toronto
- January 16-17: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Singapore
- January 22-23: EmTech Asia in Singapore
- January 22-23: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Tel Aviv
- January 24-25: Re.Work Deep Learning Summit in San Francisco
- January 28-February 1: Cisco Live! In Barcelona
- January 28-29: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Johannesburg
- January 29-30: Esri Federal GIS Conference in Washington, D.C.
- January 31-February 1: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Milan
February
- February 4-5: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Washington, D.C.
- February 7: CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Phoenix, AZ
- February 12: CIO Executive Leadership Summit in Charlotte, NC
- February 12-15: IBM Think in San Francisco
- February 13-14: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Sydney, Australia
- February 20-21: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Hong Kong
- February 25-28: Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (TechRepublic is a media sponsor of this event.)
- February 26: Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit in Menlo Park, CA
- February 26-27: Microsoft Ignite Tour in London
- February 27-28: IDC Middle East CIO Summit in Dubai
March
- March 4-6: Gartner Symposium ITXPO in Dubai
- March 4-6: Gartner CIO Leadership Forum in London
- March 4-8: RSA in San Francisco
- March 5-8: Cisco Live! in Melbourne
- March 8-17: SXSW in Austin
- March 10-12: Gartner CIO Leadership Forum in Phoenix, AZ
- March 18-21: NVIDIA GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, CA
- March 18-20: IDG Agenda19 in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
- March 18-20: Gartner CIO Leadership Forum in Amsterdam
- March 18-21: DataWorks Summit in Barcelona
- March 20-21: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Amsterdam
- March 27-28: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Dubai
- March 31-April 2: Gartner CIO Leadership Forum in Hollywood, FL
April
- April 3-4: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Seoul, South Korea
- April 7-9: Midmarket CIO Forum in Louisville, KY
- April 9-11: Google Cloud Next in San Francisco
- April 10-11: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Mexico City
- April 15-17: Smart Cities Week in San Diego, CA
- April 17-18: Hardwarecon in Mountain View, CA
- April 24-25: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Stockholm
- April 29-May 2: Dell Technologies World in Las Vegas
May
- May 2: Landmark CIO Summit in New York City
- May 13-16: Internet of Things World in Santa Clara, CA
- May 19-21: Alltech Ideas Conference in Lexington, KY
- May 20-21: Gartner CIO and IT Executive Summit in Munich
- May 21-23: Digital Business World Congress in Madrid (TechRepublic is a media sponsor of this event.)
- May 22-23: Microsoft Ignite Tour in Mumbai
- May 22: MIT Sloan CIO Symposium in Cambridge, MA
June
- June 9-13: Cisco Live! in San Diego, CA
- June 25-26: AWS re:Inforce in Boston
July
- July 14-18: Microsoft Inspire 2018 in Las Vegas
- July 16-18: RSA in Singapore
August
- August 25-29: VMworld 2019 US in San Francisco
September
- September 11-13: Global CIO Executive Summit in Westlake Village, CA
- September 16-17: Industry of Things World in Berlin
- September 30-October 2: Smart Cities Week in Washington, D.C.
October
- October 27-29: Midmarket CIO Forum in Tucson, AZ
November
- November 4-7: VMworld 2019 Europe in Barcelona
- November 4-8: Microsoft Ignite in Orlando, FL
- November 10-14: CIO Midmarket Summit in Scottsdale, AZ
