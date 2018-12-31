2019 tech conferences and events to add to your calendar

Image: iStockphoto/bernardbodo

2018 is still wrapping up, but that doesn't mean you should put off scheduling 2019 conference trips. Here's a list of every major tech conference happening in 2019, and links to the websites you need to visit to find out more.

Be sure to check this list throughout the year—we'll be updating it as new conferences are announced, changes are made, and dates are formalized.

SEE: Travel and business expense policy (Tech Pro Research)

January

February

March

April

May

June

June 9-13: Cisco Live! in San Diego, CA

June 25-26: AWS re:Inforce in Boston

July

July 14-18: Microsoft Inspire 2018 in Las Vegas

July 16-18: RSA in Singapore

August

August 25-29: VMworld 2019 US in San Francisco

September

October

October 27-29: Midmarket CIO Forum in Tucson, AZ

November

