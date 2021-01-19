49% of companies plan to hire in 2021 and the priorities are e-commerce and data analysis

A new survey finds that companies are evenly split between requiring the COVID-19 shot for people who want to return to the office.
The new normal is still a few quarters away and the details are still uncertain, according to a new survey of executives.
In a new survey, West Monroe asked 150 corporate leaders about the COVID-19 vaccination shot, when they expect operations to return to normal, and relocating headquarters.
Nearly half (49%) of the companies plan to hire more people this year. The leaders identified front-end customer experience and e-commerce and data analytics as the top tech priorities for 2021. Twenty-six percent said that their operations have already stabilized although most (35%) are predicting that won't happen until later this year. Twenty-three percent expect some kind of normal in Q2 2021 but 13% say they don't expect the new normal to arrive until 2022.
West Monroe, a consulting firm, also asked if companies would require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination shot and 51% said they were leaning toward yes while 49% said they were leaning toward no. Employers on both coasts are more likely to require the shot if people want to work on-site. Companies in the South were most likely to answer no with 57% saying they would not require the shot.
When it comes to restrictions related to the pandemic, 45% said social distancing requirements are having the biggest impact on productivity, followed by remote work at 34%.
The office isn't going away anytime soon with 38% saying that workers will be mostly onsite as soon as possible while 43% say the workforce will be a mix of remote and in-person. Only 1% said their workforce would be fully remote. This reflects the nature of work in the top four industries in the survey: Healthcare, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing, and financial services.
In a related question, executives indicated that they will be factoring in more than just the bottom line when making decisions for their companies. Here is how respondents answered this question: In 2021, what role will social, economic, and moral issues play in your organization's decision-making:
- They will play an increased role: 55%
- Their role will not change: 32%
- They will not play a role at all: 9%
- They will play a decreased role: 3%
The survey included 150 C-suite leaders at companies with $250 million in revenue and was conducted in early January 2021.
