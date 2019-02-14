5 technology skills IT auditors must learn to keep up with automation

IT auditors are increasingly involved in enterprise tech projects, but they must hone their technical skills as audit automation pervades the workplace, according to a recent report from global tech association ISACA.

Of the 2,400 IT auditors surveyed for the report, 92% said they are optimistic about how technology will impact them professionally over the next five years. Nearly eight in 10 said their IT audit team has the technical skills and training needed to keep up with coming tech changes, the report found.

IT auditors are increasingly involved in major tech projects, according to the report. Some 35% said they are brought in during the project planning phase, and 44% said they have a significant impact on such projects. Another 47% said they expect IT auditors to be significantly more involved in major tech projects in the next three to five years, the report found.

Here are the top five new technologies that IT auditors most want to learn, according to the report:

Predictive analytics (53%) Artificial intelligence (AI) (51%) Blockchain (48%) Machine learning (45%) Robotic process automation (45%)

IT auditors with these skillsets will be in high demand, according to hiring managers, the report found. More than two-thirds (67%) said they have difficulty recruiting auditors with the necessary technical skills, and 64% said that the technical skills gap is impacting the ability to perform IT audits with a high degree of confidence.

"The one unmistakable trend I am seeing is a return to the more technical auditor," Todd Weinman, president and chief recruiting officer of an audit and GRC search firm, said in a press release. "With the heightened attention to cybersecurity risks, companies realize they need IT audit talent with deeper technical understanding."

