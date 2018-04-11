60% of tech companies working to eliminate biases, recruit and hire women

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

48% of technology professionals strongly agree or agree that gender parity within IT is increasing at all levels. — Deloitte, 2018

76% of technology professionals strongly agree or agree that women possess a distinct set of leadership traits that can help lead and build more diverse teams. — Deloitte, 2018

It's no secret that women face many challenges breaking into the technology industry and rising through the ranks to the C-suite. But despite the barriers, the percentage of women technology chiefs is far higher than that of female CEOs and CFOs, according to a number of studies cited in a recent Deloitte research paper.

Research suggests a business case for more gender diverse technology teams and leadership, according to the paper.

"The presence of women in leadership is correlated with higher financial performance, better team dynamics and higher productivity," Kavitha Prabhakar, a principal at Deloitte Consulting, said in a recent Deloitte webcast discussing the paper. "A study by Caliper concluded that compared to male leaders, women were more persuasive, assertive and willing to take risks. They also outperformed their male colleagues in areas of emotional intelligence and interpersonal skills—including empathy, flexibility and sociability."

The webcast, called "Smashing IT's glass ceiling: How women succeed and why it matters," was one in a monthly series from Deloitte, aiming to address complex technology issues affecting business, and to provide insights and examples to take advantage of new opportunities. Deloitte worked with TechRepublic to craft some survey questions for its April webcast on IT's glass ceiling. Here's what they found.

More than 2,200 technology professionals participated in the survey during the webcast. Of those, 76% said they strongly agreed or agreed that women possess a distinct set of leadership traits that can help lead and build more diverse teams.

Tech companies efforts to increase gender diversity may be starting to pay off: 48% of tech professionals surveyed said that they strongly agree or agree that gender parity within IT is increasing at all levels. And 59% strongly agreed or agreed that their organization understands the business case for a more gender-diverse workforce, and has taken steps to increase diversity.

Some 60% of professionals surveyed said that their organization has made efforts to recruit and hire women, such as by eliminating hiring biases, blinding resumes, and targeting recruiting efforts.

For more tips on improving diversity at your company, you can check out some success stories here, and find some tools that can help in the hiring process here.

